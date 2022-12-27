Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Bullets begin holiday tourney with 34 point win; Riverton Holiday Tournament day three
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - High school holiday basketball tournaments continued Tuesday. At the third day of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, Mt. Pulaski's sharp shooting from beyond the arc took an early lead against Auburn. Williamsville began their holiday tournament with a 34 point win over Havana.
foxillinois.com
Abe's Rumble returns to Springfield for sixth year
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - In the midst of the high school basketball holiday tournaments, high school wrestling gets to join in on the fun of tournament festivities. Abe's Rumble returned to the BOS Center in downtown Springfield for the sixth year. The two day event has 60 teams from across...
WAND TV
Christian County man reported as missing
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Christian County are searching for a missing man. Gregory Mendenhall, 52, who is from rural Mt. Auburn, left his mother's home on November 1. He left the home driving a red 2016 Chevrolet pickup with Illinois license plate of 2015027-B. He was reported...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
foxillinois.com
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
wlds.com
Overnight Walkerville Structure Fire Contained to a Single Room
Two Greene County fire departments had to fight a fire in a crawl space of a home near Walkerville during overnight hours Sunday. The White Hall Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire at a 11:22PM Sunday to a residence in the 500 block of Walkerville Road, approximately one mile south of the hamlet of Walkerville in rural Greene County.
WAND TV
Taylorville Fire Department: Animal perishes in apartment fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Taylorville Fire crews were on the scene of an apartment fire early Wednesday morning. According to the fire department, crews were dispatched at 1:50 a.m., upon arrival, they found smoke showing from every floor of the building. Firefighters said there were no working smoke alarms in the...
WAND TV
Boil order issued for City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- As of 11am Tuesday December 27th, 2022, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management announced the following City of Jacksonville customers are under the boil order until further notice. - Doolin St between E Oak St...
WAND TV
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill believed to be largest Springfield building fire since the 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out for a fire at a former Goodwill location the morning of Christmas Eve. Crews responded to the building at 815 N. 11th around 4:45 a.m. Heavy fire was showing from the building that stretches the entire block from 10th...
wymg.com
UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID
While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
WAND TV
Taylorville PD asking for public assistance in gaming shop B&E
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the...
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash
FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
advantagenews.com
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
wmay.com
Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Train In Springfield
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a train in Springfield Thursday afternoon. Springfield police say the woman was on her bike just before 1pm when she was struck by an Amtrak train at the crossing at 6th and North Grand. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away a short time later.
advantagenews.com
Police break up bar fights
Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night. According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Comments / 0