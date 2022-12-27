Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
wymt.com
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
wymt.com
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
wymt.com
‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest. According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the...
Toddler dies in ‘accidental shooting’ at Claiborne County home, father arrested
A man was charged after a toddler died in an accidental shooting in Claiborne County Wednesday morning, according to Claiborne County Bob Brooks.
District Attorney’s Office revokes bond of suspect in Rural King shooting
The suspect in the Rural King shooting bond has been revoked Wednesday morning, according to the District Attorney's Office.
One arrested after shots fired at Kentucky deputies
A Pineville man was charged after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 911 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff's Department.
Knoxville police search for man accused of taking $2K gift cards
Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of taking gift cards from the store.
wvlt.tv
Judge resets bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge had originally set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
Man charged with attempted murder of police officers in Bell County
A man has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Bell County.
wftgam.com
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Police Looking For Stolen Truck
The Middlesboro police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was stolen around 3 am Tuesday from Westend Homes. The stolen vehicle is a white 1982 Ford F-150. Anyone who has any information concerning the case, you are asked to call Officer Hunter Marcum at Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636. All calls and information given will remain confidential.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
wcyb.com
Suspected explosion at Greeneville propane business
(WCYB) — First responders are on the scene of a suspected explosion at a Greeneville, Tennessee propane business. According to the Greeneville Fire Dept., the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday of a reported a gas tank explosion at Admiral Propane. The incident caused the partial collapse of...
wymt.com
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year. James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a...
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Comments / 0