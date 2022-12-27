Read full article on original website
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
‘He’s not a Drago yet, but we’re getting there’: Floyd County welcomes first deputy K9 since Allen ambush
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The six months following the Allen ambush have been met with a lot of rebuilding and a world of remembering for law enforcement officers in Floyd County. Losing a deputy and a K9, as their partners at the Prestonsburg Police Department lost two officers, the Floyd...
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
Harlan County woman found safe
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year. James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a...
Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office Gets New K-9
The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office has a new K-Nine. The office’s former police dog Drago lost his life earlier this year in an attack in Allen which also claimed the lives of three other officers. Their new K-Nine Bear officially joined his new team earlier this week after completing an eight-week training program. Officers say it helps them feel a sense of normalcy after the devastating loss of one of their own.
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
One Arrested In Pineville Shooting
One person is in custody after a shooting in Pineville. Police in Bell County responded to the incident Monday evening after receiving reports of the shooting. It happened on U.S. Route 119. Officials say deputies were shot at from an unknown location but were not injured. A suspect was later...
