HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.

HARLAN, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO