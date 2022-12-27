ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

Related
wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP looking for missing Harlan County woman

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty Fields, 33, was last seen wearing black pants...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County woman found safe

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/28: Troopers said Betty Fields was found. Kentucky State Police needs your help in finding a missing woman. Troopers said they are looking for a missing woman out of Harlan County who walked away from her mom’s home on Thursday, Dec. 22. Betty...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats

(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
q95fm.net

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
wymt.com

Fire alarm call turns into a watery mess at hospital

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from two Southeastern Kentucky fire departments had a busy start to the week following a routine call that turned into a bigger issue. On Monday, firefighters from Harlan and Sunshine Fire Departments were called to Harlan ARH for what came in as fire alarm activation. When they got there and searched the building, they did not find any evidence of smoke or fire. What they did find, however, was a busted sprinkler system pipe that was pouring water into the basement.
HARLAN, KY
Mingo Messenger

Hell Creek man charged in shooting

A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office Gets New K-9

The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office has a new K-Nine. The office’s former police dog Drago lost his life earlier this year in an attack in Allen which also claimed the lives of three other officers. Their new K-Nine Bear officially joined his new team earlier this week after completing an eight-week training program. Officers say it helps them feel a sense of normalcy after the devastating loss of one of their own.
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WJHL

Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wklw.com

One Arrested In Pineville Shooting

One person is in custody after a shooting in Pineville. Police in Bell County responded to the incident Monday evening after receiving reports of the shooting. It happened on U.S. Route 119. Officials say deputies were shot at from an unknown location but were not injured. A suspect was later...
PINEVILLE, KY

