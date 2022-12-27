Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDA
‘This town is going to help her’: Clarendon community gives back to woman after house fire
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The small town of Clarendon is giving back to one woman who is known for always giving back to others. Now she is having to learn how to lean on her community. Just three days after Christmas, Terri Luna, a loved and well-known woman in the...
Shooting In Amarillo Hotel Parking Lot Off I-40
For anyone who missed the recent article talking about a small scuffle between a lady and some teenagers in a parking lot, I emphasized that "no parking lot is true of safe haven". Well, this incident proves this point. On the morning of Wednesday 28, at 3:15 a.m. a man...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
thepampanews.com
Arrest Log: 12/16 - 12/22
• Samuel Stewart, 35, of Raleigh, NC was arrested by GCSO for Tamp/Fab Evidence with intent to impair - Insuffection bond, evading arrest with a vehicle. • Cama Niccum, 34, of Monroe, LA was arrested by GCSO for Interference with Child Custody. 12/16. • Sarah Ash, 40, of Pampa was...
KCBD
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
KFDA
Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of winter break. These bags will be available for pickup on Monday, January 2. Nine schools in Amarillo will participate in the giveaway. Families can pick up...
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns
STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd
On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
Amarillo Kidnapping Suspect to Face Federal Gun, Drug Charges
Rowdy Don Eastman is in some serious hot water. The 35-year-old Amarillo man was arrested on December 22 following a chaotic string of events that began when police were dispatched to SW 8th and Bryan St in regards to a possible hostage situation. According to a court documents filed with...
thepampanews.com
Altrusa Marks Second Year of 12 Good Deeds Initiative
Altrusa of Pampa has just finished it’s second year of 12 good deeds, an idea that the chairman of the project, Kerrick Horton got from a movie last holiday season. “I saw a Hallmark about 12 gifts of Christmas,” Horton said. “After watching the movie, I thought well why can’t we do something similar to that, but doing good deeds.”
KFDA
VIDEO: Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo: Amarillo Police Department action plan
Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?
An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend spent most of last 13 years in prison
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man accused of trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend has spent most of the last 13 years in prison. Rowdy Don Eastman, 35, was arrested Dec. 22 after he crashed into a fire hydrant following a police chase with his ex-girlfriend in the car. According...
