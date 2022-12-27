ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

thepampanews.com

Arrest Log: 12/16 - 12/22

• Samuel Stewart, 35, of Raleigh, NC was arrested by GCSO for Tamp/Fab Evidence with intent to impair - Insuffection bond, evading arrest with a vehicle. • Cama Niccum, 34, of Monroe, LA was arrested by GCSO for Interference with Child Custody. 12/16. • Sarah Ash, 40, of Pampa was...
PAMPA, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KREX

Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier arrested by Texas Rangers; Collier resigns

STINNETT, Texas, (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Stinnett Police Chief Jason Collier was arrested Thursday after being placed on administrative leave Wednesday. The City of Stinnett Facebook page confirmed Collier has resigned. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp said Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail. Texas Department of Public Safety […]
STINNETT, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wheelchair-Bound Man Killed By Truck On Amarillo Blvd

On the morning of December 29th around 7:40 Tyrone Anderson, a 53-year-old man who was wheelchair-bound crossed the street on Amarillo Boulevard before being struck by a brown Ford F-150 truck in the center turning lane. Soon after Amarillo Police Officers and emergency workers were called to the scene. Anderson...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare enforces the safe outdoor dogs act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is issuing a warning to pet owners about inclement weather and the law when it comes to keeping dogs outside. Field Services Manager Ty Vernon at AAMW said during this last arctic blast, there was an uptick in calls for dogs being chained up outside, which is in violation of the recently passed safe outdoor dogs act.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Altrusa Marks Second Year of 12 Good Deeds Initiative

Altrusa of Pampa has just finished it’s second year of 12 good deeds, an idea that the chairman of the project, Kerrick Horton got from a movie last holiday season. “I saw a Hallmark about 12 gifts of Christmas,” Horton said. “After watching the movie, I thought well why can’t we do something similar to that, but doing good deeds.”
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo: Amarillo Police Department action plan

VIDEO: Rockrose Sports Park will bring more than sports to Amarillo. VIDEO: Stacy interviews Jimmy Lackey during telethon. VIDEO: Greg gives the details about the Rockrose Sports Park. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO: Firefighting during severe cold temperatures. VIDEO: Donate to the Rockrose Sports Park at Kids Inc. Updated: 12...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo’s Labor Day Shooter Has Competency Restored; Now What?

An old criminal defense attorney I know once told me, "Out of all my clients, only the DUIs were normal people like you and me. The others....just weren't quite right." It's something that's stuck with me through the years. While I still think it's a sweeping generalization...I have to admit that he just might be on to something.
AMARILLO, TX

