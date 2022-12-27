Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concepcion “Chon” Bensor
Concepcion “Chon” Bensor, 83, of Pampa, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in Pampa, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral mass will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Taylor Elzner of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Amarillo, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Altrusa Marks Second Year of 12 Good Deeds Initiative
Altrusa of Pampa has just finished it’s second year of 12 good deeds, an idea that the chairman of the project, Kerrick Horton got from a movie last holiday season. “I saw a Hallmark about 12 gifts of Christmas,” Horton said. “After watching the movie, I thought well why can’t we do something similar to that, but doing good deeds.”
