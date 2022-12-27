Altrusa of Pampa has just finished it’s second year of 12 good deeds, an idea that the chairman of the project, Kerrick Horton got from a movie last holiday season. “I saw a Hallmark about 12 gifts of Christmas,” Horton said. “After watching the movie, I thought well why can’t we do something similar to that, but doing good deeds.”

