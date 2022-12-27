* A Whitley Co grocery store is being sued for discrimination. The lawsuit alleges that an IGA store in Williamsburg did not hire a man last year because of his dreadlocks. Matthew Barnett says he wears the locks for religious reasons in the suit which was filed earlier this week. The lawsuit says Barnett identifies as a Spiritualist Rastafarian whose hair is long and worn in dreads to connect with God. The store may have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 if the claims made in the suit are found to be true.

