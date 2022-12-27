Read full article on original website
Mothers Suing Magoffin Co Schools Over Bus Crash
According to WYMT reports, the Magoffin Co schools are being sued. That’s after a bus crash last month that injured several students when it plunged over an embankment and turned over on its side. The mothers of two students have filed the lawsuit claiming the county’s school system was not enforcing adequate safety policies at the time of the incident. One of the mothers claims her child suffered skull fractures, brain bleeding and rib and vertebrae fractures. The school district and the driver are named in the suit.
Paintsville Police Chief Roe Retires. Assistant Chief Smith Named Interim
Paintsville Chief of Police Mike Roe has officially retired from the Police Dept. Chief Roe sereved on the Police Dept. for 23 years, the last 6 years as the city’s Chief of Police. Assistant Chief Danny Smith was named as the Interim Police Chief. Congratulations to Danny Smith on...
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
H.S. Girls/Boys Scores (12-28-2022)
Corbin 66 vs. Floyd Central 64 – Berea Holiday Classic. Cane Bay, SC 53 vs. Johnson Central 51 – Carolina Invitational. Lawrence Co 65 vs.T.L. Hanna, SC 58 – Carolina Invitational. Paintsville 63 vs. Fleming County 33 – City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic. Belfry 55...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office Gets New K-9
The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office has a new K-Nine. The office’s former police dog Drago lost his life earlier this year in an attack in Allen which also claimed the lives of three other officers. Their new K-Nine Bear officially joined his new team earlier this week after completing an eight-week training program. Officers say it helps them feel a sense of normalcy after the devastating loss of one of their own.
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list. That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a...
Paintsville Lady Tigers Win C.B.T.L Tournament
The Paintsville Lady Tigers defeated Ridgeview, VA on THursday evening in the City Between the Lakes Tournament (45-43) to Win the 2-Day Tournament.Paintsville also defeated Fleming Co 63-33 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers are 7-2 on the season and will next be in action on January 3 at the Appalachiam Wireless Arena in the 15th Region All-A Classic, where they will play Martin Co Lady Cardinals at 7:30.
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Pineville Shooting Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at a car containing two passengers that was driving down US-119. The victims told investigators that Douglas had shot out their taillight and pointed police toward Haley Lane. Pineville Police joined deputies and say when they entered the area, Douglas fired a shot at them. U-S 119 was shut down and nearby stores were evacuated. Douglas was eventually taken into custody with no injuries reported. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.
