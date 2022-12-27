ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Woman, 45, Suffering from Depression Goes Missing in Valencia

By City News Service
 3 days ago
VALENCIA (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today sought the public's help today to find a 45-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing in Valencia.

Johanna Swanson was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Swanson was described as white, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short, straight brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants, and an engagement ring/wedding band.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Swanson's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

