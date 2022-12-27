ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Southwest Airlines' holiday travel nightmare draws government ire

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
 4 days ago
President Biden, members of his administration and lawmakers are taking aim at Southwest Airlines amid an ongoing holiday travel debacle in which the company has canceled more than 5,000 flights over the last two days leaving passengers stranded across the country.

Southwest alone has accounted for roughly 86% of all domestic cancellations on Tuesday. A day earlier, with the company far outpacing other airlines for canceled flights, the U.S. Department of Transportation called Southwest's actions "unacceptable."

Passengers in cities like Phoenix, Ariz., and San Diego, Calif., have been told by the airline that they cannot be rescheduled for several days, and piled up baggage has created surreal scenes at airports across the country.

On Monday night, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he was "closely" tracking the travel chaos, and would "have more to say about this tomorrow."

Without singling out Southwest, Biden encouraged affected passengers to visit the Department of Transportation's website to see if they were "entitled to compensation."

Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are directly pressuring Southwest to refund ticket prices and provide stranded passengers with "significant monetary compensation for disruption to holiday plans."

It seems certain that Southwest will find itself in the crosshairs of congressional investigations following the holiday recess. While bad weather born of a polar vortex that swept across the country and incapacitated two of Southwest's hubs — Chicago and Denver — explains part of the airline's problems, lawmakers are also pointing the finger at Southwest's business decisions.

Amid staffing shortages, the company scrapped 63% of its scheduled flights on Tuesday, and the problems for passengers are likely to persist over the coming days. Already, Southwest has canceled 2,500 more flights on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

