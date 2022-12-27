Pennsylvania residents to receive up to $650 from property tax/rent rebate program



Pennsylvania r esidents only have a few days to apply for a rebate program that will give them up to $650.

The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents of the Keystone State. For both renters and homeowners, the amount they receive from this program will vary based on their annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

To be eligible for this program, a resident must be 65 or older , be a widow that is 50 or older, or be a person with disabilities who is 18 or older. Additionally, spouses, personal representatives, or estates can file for this rebate on behalf of recipients so long as the recipient has lived at least one day in their residence in 2021 and meet all of the other eligibility criteria.

The maximum annual income eligible for this rebate is $35,000 for homeowners . These recipients will get $650 if they make $8,000 or less annually, $500 if they make $8,001 to $15,000 annually, $300 if they make $15,001 to $18,000 annually, and $250 if they make $18,001 to $35,000 annually.

For renters, their annual income limit is set at $15,000. For the recipients who make $8,000 or less, they will receive $650, while those who make $8,001 to $15,000 will be given $500.

Since the rebate was enacted in 1971, a total of $7.3 billion has been given to recipients, according to the state's Department of Revenue.

Additional information regarding the program can be found by calling 1-888-222-9190.

The Washington Examiner has contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue for comment.