Fantasy Football Week 17: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Is Trevor Lawrence finally becoming the player and quarterback we all hoped and expected he would be, in both fantasy and reality? If the fantasy football output of his last seven games is any indication, then we have something to look forward to in Week 17 and in the 2023 season!

Let's run down some of the numbers, shall we?

Lawrence hasn't scored less than 16 fantasy points in any of his last seven games (and he has four 20+ point games in those seven — including a monster 33.42-point game in Week 14 against the Titans). He's scored at least one touchdown in each of those games, including 3+ in three games and two rushing touchdowns. He's led the Jaguars to a 5-2 record during that span.

And on the season, Trevor Lawrence is the sixth highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy.

Many of us were worried about the disastrous Urban Meyer year would do to Lawrence's development as an NFL quarterback. After all, the still-just-23-year-old was heralded as the second coming of Peyton Manning, the next great QB star ever since he was in high school. Instead of that, his early career was marked by bad Jaguars teams and a horrible head coach experiment.

Things are changing, though. Veteran coach and Super Bowl winner, Doug Pederson, was brought in and it seems like his hiring has paid off instant dividends. The Jaguars' brain trust also made a concerted effort to surround Lawrence with weapons, and the quarterback has done his part to that end, too. All of Zay Jones, Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne have been not only usable in fantasy but also they've been week-winning stars at points this season.

And next year, Lawrence will add Calvin Ridley to his arsenal. *insert big eyes emoji here*

How will Lawrence wrap up the fantasy season? Check out where he and the rest of the QBs land in our rankings for Week 17.

