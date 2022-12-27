ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Detroit News

'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss

Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal

After weeks of hype, the College Football Playoff is finally here. Michigan will look to do what it couldn't do last year: play for a national title. Standing in its way is a TCU team that boasts a high-flying offense thanks to the team's air raid attack. Heisman finalist QB Max Duggan and potential first-round pick WR Quentin Johnston lead the charge for Sonny Dykes' team.
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

Donovan Edwards exudes confidence, ready for spotlight in Michigan backfield

Scottsdale, Ariz. — For Donovan Edwards, it was simple, really. With Michigan's leading rusher, Blake Corum, out because of an injury, the workload shifted to Edwards, who despite wearing a cast on his right hand, was needed to elevate the Wolverines to a win at Ohio State for the first time in 22 years and then to help lift them to a second straight Big Ten championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story

Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines' powerful revival was born in the COVID darkness

They were down and done, and in the COVID fog of 2020, Michigan football faced a true reckoning. The Wolverines had gone 2-4 and cancelled the Ohio State game, spawning white-flag jokes and jeers. Too many players were sick to play. The assumption was, the program itself was ailing just as badly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan seeks balance to help Hunter Dickinson find shots

Over the holiday break, the Wolverines got the chance to recoup and regroup before getting ready to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule Thursday against Central Michigan. The layoff also gave assistant coach Phil Martelli plenty of time to examine Michigan’s four-point loss to North Carolina in last...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022

Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire

The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say

A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An aviation unit filmed...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Weapons charges climbed in Macomb Co. since 2020, prosecutor says

Felony firearm charges have nearly doubled in Macomb County in the last two years, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Before Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido took office in 2021, felony firearm was charged 146 times in 2020, representatives said in a statement. In 2021, the figure climbed to 185,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit

Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy