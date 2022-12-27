Scottsdale, Ariz. — For Donovan Edwards, it was simple, really. With Michigan's leading rusher, Blake Corum, out because of an injury, the workload shifted to Edwards, who despite wearing a cast on his right hand, was needed to elevate the Wolverines to a win at Ohio State for the first time in 22 years and then to help lift them to a second straight Big Ten championship.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO