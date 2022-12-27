Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Wojo: On joyful ride, Harbaugh and Wolverines ache for ultimate validation
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Michigan has won just about everything the past two years, beating rivals, winning Big Ten titles, rolling to the playoff. Jim Harbaugh has won just about everything a football coach can win in the NFL and college during a 19-year career. Harbaugh and these Wolverines have...
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Detroit News
'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss
Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal
After weeks of hype, the College Football Playoff is finally here. Michigan will look to do what it couldn't do last year: play for a national title. Standing in its way is a TCU team that boasts a high-flying offense thanks to the team's air raid attack. Heisman finalist QB Max Duggan and potential first-round pick WR Quentin Johnston lead the charge for Sonny Dykes' team.
Detroit News
History of college football playoffs works against TCU in matchup versus Michigan
Scottsdale, Ariz. — The stats are so terrible, and unbelievable, that the people who should know can’t even believe them. In the history of the playoff era in college football, there have been 16 semifinal games. How many have been decided by double digits?. “Four,” Michigan defensive back...
Detroit News
'We just got outplayed': Michigan stunned by Central Michigan in nonconference finale
Ann Arbor — When the Wolverines squared off against a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents earlier this season, they had to sweat out and survive two close calls. On Thursday, they were taken to the brink once again by another MAC foe. But this time around, Michigan finally fell...
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
Detroit News
Donovan Edwards exudes confidence, ready for spotlight in Michigan backfield
Scottsdale, Ariz. — For Donovan Edwards, it was simple, really. With Michigan's leading rusher, Blake Corum, out because of an injury, the workload shifted to Edwards, who despite wearing a cast on his right hand, was needed to elevate the Wolverines to a win at Ohio State for the first time in 22 years and then to help lift them to a second straight Big Ten championship.
Detroit News
Friday's state hoops: Emoni Bates scores career-high 36, EMU falls 74-64 to South Carolina
Columbia, S.C. — Gregory Jackson II threw down three dunks in the first half and knocked down four 3-pointers in the second to score a career-high 24 points and help South Carolina power its way past Eastern Michigan, 74-64 on Friday night. The game featured a pair of highly...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines' powerful revival was born in the COVID darkness
They were down and done, and in the COVID fog of 2020, Michigan football faced a true reckoning. The Wolverines had gone 2-4 and cancelled the Ohio State game, spawning white-flag jokes and jeers. Too many players were sick to play. The assumption was, the program itself was ailing just as badly.
Detroit News
Michigan seeks balance to help Hunter Dickinson find shots
Over the holiday break, the Wolverines got the chance to recoup and regroup before getting ready to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule Thursday against Central Michigan. The layoff also gave assistant coach Phil Martelli plenty of time to examine Michigan’s four-point loss to North Carolina in last...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Detroit News
40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022
Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
Detroit News
Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire
The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
Detroit News
Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say
A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An aviation unit filmed...
Detroit News
Weapons charges climbed in Macomb Co. since 2020, prosecutor says
Felony firearm charges have nearly doubled in Macomb County in the last two years, the Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Before Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido took office in 2021, felony firearm was charged 146 times in 2020, representatives said in a statement. In 2021, the figure climbed to 185,...
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
