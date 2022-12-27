ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington, WV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore man was charged after deputies said he had a pipe bomb inside of his home. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clinton St. in Anmoore around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
MONONGAH, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
PennLive.com

Child, 3 dogs found dead in Pa. house fire

Tragedy struck so soon after the Christmas holiday. A house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday killed a child and three dogs on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township, according to WPXI. State police said a boy died in the fire, and two other people escaped, WTAE reported. The age...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy