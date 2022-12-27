Read full article on original website
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
West Virginia man stopped for using phone while driving had meth, police say
A man has been charged after officers found methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel. Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.
Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff. Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia man charged after man ‘deceased for several days’ found in Fairmont motel room
A Harrison County man has been charged after officers found a man who had "been deceased for several days" at a motel room in Fairmont.
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officers said she put juveniles in danger several times, including smoking meth with them in a stolen car. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a woman who said a juvenile in her custody took her car keys and left their home just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the criminal complaint.
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
Anmoore man charged with possessing pipe bomb
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore man was charged after deputies said he had a pipe bomb inside of his home. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clinton St. in Anmoore around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2 in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a store in Meadowbrook Mall. Ofc. Manson with the BPD said in a Facebook post the man and woman pictured above are involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty on Wed., Dec. 30.
Police investigating body found in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening. The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released. This...
Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County
GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday. Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old. A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays. Luciano...
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
‘Butterfly Shot’ can help you in an uncomfortable situation at your local bar
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center is starting a new program to bring awareness of safe bars and restaurants in the valley. With the program, employees of breweries, bars, or restaurants can get trained in bystander intervention and how to decrease alcohol facilitated sexual assault. SAHC’s logo is a […]
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
Child, 3 dogs found dead in Pa. house fire
Tragedy struck so soon after the Christmas holiday. A house fire in Fayette County on Tuesday killed a child and three dogs on Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township, according to WPXI. State police said a boy died in the fire, and two other people escaped, WTAE reported. The age...
Fairmont community helps family after devastating house fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Only a few days after Christmas, a family in Fairmont was looking to rebuild after a house fire. At around 10:30 p.m. on December 27, a home on Merchant Street caught on fire. The Plyman family lost their dogs and two rooms to the fire. They...
