Chipmunk Solar to no longer proceed

CIRCLEVILLE — In a letter to the Pickaway County Commissioners, EDF renewables, the company behind the proposed Chipmunk Solar Project announced they are no longer proceeding with the project.

The formerly proposed project was to be built west of Circleville near the intersections of Jackson, Monroe and Deer Creek Townships in the area of the Westfall School campus.

The letter is signed by Nathan Wiles, project development manager for EDF.

“While we were hopeful the project would come to fruition, the nature of development activities, which are sometimes out of our control, have forced us to make the difficult decision to no longer proceed,” Wiles wrote.

Wiles would continue to write that he felt Pickaway County was a “great location” for large-scale solar generation however the on-going changes at the OPSB and uncertainty of connecting the project to the grid created a “untenable timeline” for the project.

“As the solar industry continues to evolve and strengthen across the state of Ohio, it is our hope we are able to re-engage with Pickaway County to present another viable project to your community at a future date,” Wiles wrote. “While we wish Chipmunk solar would have had a different outcome we have enjoyed getting to know you and your community and wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

Steve Garner, a member of the group opposing the solar projects in Pickaway County, said it was a relief to know the project is no longer proceeding but they still have more work to do with the two other pending solar projects.

“We’re not done until all the project have been turned down or we have exhausted everything we can to keep them out,” he said. “It’s not a personal battle, it’s that we want to protect what we have.”

Garner said with maybe one exception the local governmental bodies have citied with the residents and supported their cause.

“All the political entities that we had asked to support us that did, the county commissioners, all the townships, city of Circleville and they did so because they realized the impact they had on the community and that the risks out weighed the benefits,” Garner said.

The Ohio Power Siting Board case remains pending and has not been updated on the OPSB website.