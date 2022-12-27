ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dies unexpectedly on Christmas Day aged 58

By Savanna Young For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Brisbane fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot tragically passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 58.

The news was announced by his daughter, Paris Lightfoot, who shared a heartbreaking tribute to her dad on Tuesday.

'Late last night heaven gained the most fashionable & hilarious Angel,' she wrote alongside an old photo of the two together.

'I will love you forever Dadda and I will always be your princess P.'

Meanwhile, Daniel's ex-wife and model Suzie Lightfoot shared a longer statement to her own social media account.

'With great sadness, I share the terrible news that Daniel Lightfoot passed away on Christmas Day,' she wrote.

'He is so loved by his beautiful daughter Paris ( the light of his life) and his close family, Allison, Kenny, Elizabeth, Ben and Amy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCvcp_0jvsM29i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOnTA_0jvsM29i00

'Daniel touched so many lives through his incredible talent, craftsmanship and vision of beauty,' Suzie added. 'He turned a simple piece of fabric into something truly magical and made the women he dressed shine like diamonds.

'I know how much he will be missed by all his friends, colleagues and clients from his glorious fashion years.

'He will always be lovingly remembered for his wicked sense of humour and sharp wit, appreciation for French Champaign, diamonds and bling, yellow roses, love of a good party, expensive cars, and dancing like everyone was watching (because they were!)

'Rest in peace, beautiful Daniel. You are safe now and can be the man you want to be again in heaven dressing all those beautiful angels in your creations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXMS8_0jvsM29i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lF7bf_0jvsM29i00

'The family would appreciate some privacy during this period of mourning. Arrangements will be made, and details of the celebration of Daniel's life will be announced in due course.'

Daniel became well-known when he was just 20 years old after he established his own label and won the first of his 18 Retailers’ Association of Queensland (RAQ) awards.

He was inducted into the Retail Association of Queensland’s Hall of Fame in 1992.

Five years later, Daniel was recognised on an international scale when he was voted best Day Wear designer in the world at the annual Miss World competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ov2P_0jvsM29i00

Australia’s entrant, Laura Csortan, wore the winning creation.

Other notable names Daniel dressed included Liza Minnelli and former Governor-General Quentin Bryce.

Daniel and his ex-wife Suzie, a champion diver, married in 1990 before separating in 1998.

The pair remained close until his death and were often seen atttending events in Brisbane together.

