Jefferson City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

New laws take effect for Columbia residents New Year's Day

Boone County residents will see several key laws take effect at the beginning of the new year, including multiple tax related measures. Starting Jan. 1, Boone County will institute the "Wayfair Tax," a use tax on all online purchases from vendors outside Missouri. The tax will parallel the local sales...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New Year brings new laws in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday

The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 30

Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits. Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases. The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents. Senate Bill...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia

COLUMBIA — If you are looking to celebrate, here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening in Columbia. If you have an event to add, please email news@komu.com with details. When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight. Where: 210 St. James St. Suite D, Columbia. When: Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Audrain Community Hospital deals with water damage after pipes burst

AUDRAIN COUNTY - As the future of the Audrain Community Hospital remains uncertain, the hospital is now dealing with flooding from last weekend's extreme winter weather. The hospital's chief executive officer, Amy O'Brien, confirmed the hospital has damage to walls and ceilings after water pipes burst over the weekend. A...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in connection to shooting at Columbia gas station granted bond

COLUMBIA - Bond has been set for a woman accused of helping another suspect at the scene of a Dec. 19 shooting in Columbia. Jasmine Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Shaw set $50,000 bond, according to online court records. Bell must report to Adult Court Services and follow its conditions. As of Thursday afternoon, she was no longer listed on the Boone County jail roster.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Infant killed in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — An infant has died after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. According to previous KOMU reporting, the infant and 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer were seriously injured after the vehicle went off the road and hit a telephone pole on Dec. 19.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Driver in deadly Camden County crash faces DWI charges

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man involved in a deadly head-on crash Monday afternoon has been charged with two felonies for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, is charged with DWI resulting in the death of another and DWI resulting in the injury of another, according to online court records.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Hickman girls, boys basketball teams roll to tournament finals

Hickman girls basketball entered Thursday’s Jefferson Bank Classic semifinal against Helias receiving votes in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Crusaders entered the showdown as the top-ranked team in Class 5 with a 9-0 record. But it was the Kewpies who came away with a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Pedestrian hit and killed on Business Route 54

MILLER COUNTY - An Eldon man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a truck on Business Route 54. The crash happened around 6:49 p.m., near East View Drive, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. George Cook, 20, was standing in the westbound lane of...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri routs No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 to open up SEC play

COLUMBIA - Missouri opened conference play Wednesday night with a dominating win over the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers led right off from their blowout win over Illinois in Friday's Braggin' Rights game. A 7-0 run led by Kobe Brown set the Tigers up with a 10-point lead just...
COLUMBIA, MO

