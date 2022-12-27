ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Pacific Power crews work on lingering outage areas such as Grants Pass

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Grants Pass is getting a renewed focus today for power restoration from electricity utility Pacific Power. Pacific Power (PP) says today its service crews are focused on restoring power for customers left without electrical service by a fast-moving windstorm that caused widespread damage throughout the Pacific Northwest early this week.
OIT's Klamath Falls campus is closed today for inclement weather

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology is closed today. Around 6:30am today it issued an advisory about closing today, and its website marquee says, "Weather Alert - Klamath Falls Due to inclement weather, the Oregon Tech Klamath Falls campus is closed on December 29, 2022." NewsWatch 12 meteorologists...
Searches active for missing Klamath Falls man Steven Mainwaring

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Police say two searches today for a missing Oregon State University student from Klamath Falls are part of an active, ongoing investigation. Corvallis Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Gabriel Sapp says police and searchers have not located 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring or his pickup. His family in Klamath Falls says he was last in contact December 18, 2022.
ODHS asks for help to find missing girl who might be in danger in Medford area

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's human services department is looking for a missing foster care girl who could be in the Medford area. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division is asking the public to help find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook. The foster care child was reported missing from SE Portland Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash

YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
"Best quartet of the past 100 years" to perform in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A quartet described as one of the best quartets of the past 100 years will be performing twice in Ashland. For two days at the end of January, the Dover Quartet will be performing at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall. One of the members...
