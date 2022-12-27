Read full article on original website
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Shinsuke Nakamura Wants To Go All Out Against Great Muta, But Also Enjoy The Moment
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta in one of Muta's final matches as a professional. Though Nakamura is signed to WWE, he was given the greenlight to take the match as Muta requested to work with Nakamura. The two have only wrestled two singles matches against each other with both bouts taking place in 2008.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Contract Could Be Up Soon
A major IMPACT Wrestling contract could be expiring soon. Fightful Select has learned that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan at least at one point had an expiring IMPACT Wrestling contract over the next few months. Callihan was also set to become a free agent at the start of 2021, but signed a two-year contract extension that kept him with IMPACT through 2022. We've followed up with IMPACT sources and Callihan himself but haven't been given any clarity about his status.
AIW Jet Black New Year Results (12/30): Joey Janela, Joshua Bishop, Tom Lawlor In Action
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its Jet Black New Year event on December 30 from Tadmor Shrine in Akron, Ohio. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. AIW Jet Black New Year Results (12/30) - Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones) def. Bang Bros (August...
KiLynn King: I Would Love To End Up In WWE, I Don’t Know If It Will Happen
KiLynn King talks a potential run in WWE. Before Triple H became the head of creative in WWE back in July, the company was seemingly moving away from signing talent from the independent scene due to their groundbreaking NIL program that gives them easier access to collegiate athletes. That mindset has seemingly shifted in recent months, although the company looks to still be committed to their NIL athletes.
Orange Cassidy: I'm Just Good At Punching, That's Why I Have The AEW All Atlantic Championship
Orange Cassidy is good at punching. Orange Cassidy is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion and he holds the title, thus making him the king of all the Atlantic Ocean, because he's good at punching. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Orange Cassidy explained what makes a great champion. The conversation...
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Learn The Writing And Production Aspect Of Wrestling
Taya Valkyrie holds championships in multiple companies including MLW and IMPACT Wrestling. Though she shows no signs of slowly down in the ring, Valkyrie is interested in other aspects of professional wrestling. Speaking on the Retro Chat Podcast, Valkyrie discussed a potential future once her in-ring career winds down. "I...
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/30 (Taped On 12/28)
AEW taped matches for the December 30 episode of AEW Rampage on December 28 from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/30 (Taped On 12/28) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Trent Beretta (with Chuck Taylor) In the...
Big UFC Change Planned For 2023: What Is It?
That the Ultimate Fighting Championship has many followers is an understatement. Millions of fans of this competition watch the fights live and at home. There are several reasons for this: it’s the largest mixed martial arts organisation in the world and features the best fighters worldwide. The most appealing...
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me It Couldn't Have Been Anyone Other Than Me To Face Him At WM 38
Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, initially appearing on the Kevin Owens Show, and then facing Kevin Owens in a sanctioned match. Austin ended up picking up the victory in his first match since 2003. Speaking to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Owens reflected on...
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be A Part Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Viewership Drops Below 900,000 Viewers Against College Bowl Games
The viewership numbers for the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash on December 28 drew 876,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 957,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.28 rating...
Watch: Yuya Uemura and Delirious vs. The Good Hands | BTI Dec. 29, 2022
Watch IMPACT Wrestling Before The IMPACT for December 29. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Jameson Ryan & Diamond Sheik Discuss AEW Dark Injury, CDW Rebrand, Dynamite Diamond Ring
Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick Ross, Dynamite Diamond Ring, and more!
Best Of 2022 WWE Raw On 12/26 Draws Just Over One Million Viewers
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 26 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 26, which was a Best Of 2022 recap show, averaged 1.075 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest number that WWE Raw has ever recorded in the history of the show.
