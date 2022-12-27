ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts

Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Utah

Utah is a gorgeous state known for its five national parks, the Mighty Five. These parks boast a vast array of wildlife, including a healthy number of bears. The state’s flourishing bear population attracts many hunters hoping to bag a record-setting kill. Discover the largest bear ever caught in Utah!
UTAH STATE
Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883

At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
MONTANA STATE
It’s time to stop promoting Montana

They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on

Russian forces attacked cities in eastern and southern Ukraine Tuesday as they try to claim the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin told state TV he is ready to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with everyone involved, and accused Kyiv of refusing to talk. Ian Lee has more.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America

“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death

Indian police are investigating the death of Pavel Antov, who was found dead outside his hotel in Odisha last weekend. A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.
Rep. Spartz asks FBI to investigate threats by Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has asked the FBI to look into potential attempts by the Ukrainian government to interfere with her election, as well as threats made against her. In a press release earlier this week, Spartz included a picture of a billboard in a region of the Ukraine with her official portrait and the following statement: “Our president has to purge Russian FSB (Federal Security Bureau) agents in any kind of office.”
