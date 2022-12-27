Read full article on original website
A Montana Take on “The Twitter Files” and Suppressing Free Speech
I was out on vacation for the last week, so thankfully John Jackson (@pvtjokerus on Twitter) was on hand to get us up to speed on the latest "Twitter files" and the documents dumped onto the Internet by independent reporter Matt Taibbi. We also got a Montana take on the...
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Ukraine War May Be 'Nail in the Coffin' for Putin's Empire: Economist
Dr. Michael Alexeev called the war bad "for everybody involved," but he said Ukraine might end up becoming stronger "in the long run."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Utah
Utah is a gorgeous state known for its five national parks, the Mighty Five. These parks boast a vast array of wildlife, including a healthy number of bears. The state’s flourishing bear population attracts many hunters hoping to bag a record-setting kill. Discover the largest bear ever caught in Utah!
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Flame Thrower Christmas Gift
What do you get that "hard to buy for" Governor of South Dakota for Christmas? A flamethrower...of course. 51-year-old South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was apparently gifted a genuine, honest-to-goodness flamethrower from her thoughtful staff. Some Twitter pictures of Kristi Noem and her husband, Byron Noem were posted on Christmas...
The Ringer
Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883
At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
It’s time to stop promoting Montana
They say “if you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about the lack of affordable housing in Montana, the next big subdivision or resort — and the problems they face with water availability and the pollution they dump into rivers and streams. Yet, we continue […] The post It’s time to stop promoting Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Chilling AI predicts what nuclear war would look like with attacks on London, Moscow and Washington
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has offered a horrifying vision of what the world faces in nuclear armageddon and World War 3. Responding to prompts such as "nuclear bomb", "war" and "apocalypse" - the AI tool produced a series of truly grim pictures which could offer a glimpse into the future. Pictures show...
Putin's Gifts to Ex-Soviet Leaders Spark 'Lord of the Rings' Jokes
Putin gifted gold rings to the leaders of several ex-Soviet republics, but only Belarus' Lukashenko put it on, according to one report.
Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on
Russian forces attacked cities in eastern and southern Ukraine Tuesday as they try to claim the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin told state TV he is ready to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with everyone involved, and accused Kyiv of refusing to talk. Ian Lee has more.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
digg.com
Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death
Indian police are investigating the death of Pavel Antov, who was found dead outside his hotel in Odisha last weekend. A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Spartz asks FBI to investigate threats by Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has asked the FBI to look into potential attempts by the Ukrainian government to interfere with her election, as well as threats made against her. In a press release earlier this week, Spartz included a picture of a billboard in a region of the Ukraine with her official portrait and the following statement: “Our president has to purge Russian FSB (Federal Security Bureau) agents in any kind of office.”
The secretive CIA base in the middle of Australia
The true story of Pine Gap... Pine Gap is a CIA facility located near Alice Springs, in Australia’s Northern Territory. Since being established in the 1960s, it has been the subject of intense scrutiny and controversy.
