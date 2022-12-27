Read full article on original website
1968 Corvette 427 Found In A Barn After 40 Years
The interesting story of a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3 began in 1974 when its owner, Big Block Mike, got into a heated controversy with the police. Due to an arrest warrant, Mike had to hide the car for more than four decades. The Red Corvette was eventually found in a barn and was documented by Junkyard Life on YouTube.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Autoblog
Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life
Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
tiremeetsroad.com
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
The Bizarre 1920s Harley-Davidson That Was Never Sold To The Public
Dangerous for everyday use, Harley-Davidson priced the 8-Valve Racer at a staggering $1,500 — four times the avarage bike cost.
Dodge and Chrysler urge 274,000 owners to stop driving their cars and get the air bags fixed after third death
Dodge and Chrysler owners Stellantis is reiterating a stop-drive order for four cars because 274,000 of them have not had their faulty air bags replaced.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
