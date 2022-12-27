Former Hoosier Running Back Charlie Spegal Commits to Ball State

Charlie Spegal never got much of a chance to run the ball as a preferred walk-on at Indiana, and after three years he entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. On Monday, he announced that he is transferring to Ball State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a brilliant high school career at New Palestine, running back Charlie Spegal walked on at Indiana hoping to get an opportunity at the college level. After three years, it never came, so he entered the transfer portal last week.

On Monday, Spegal announced that he was staying in-state to continue his college career. He committed to Ball State, sharing the news in a post on Twitter

Spegal, who was named Mr. Football in 2019, led the Dragons to back-to-back IHSAA Class 5A state titles. Spegal graduated from New Palestine in 2020 and was an invited preferred walk-on at Indiana.

He redshirted in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and played in four games in 2021, rushing 19 times for 62 yards. He appeared in eight games this fall for the Hoosiers, playing primarily on special teams, and didn't get any carries on offense.

Spegal holds state records in career rushing yardage (10,867), career points, single-season rushing touchdowns, and single-season total TDs. He closed his career with 175 total scores. He rushed for 3,168 yards as a senior with 55 touchdowns, and had 3,356 yards and 70 touchdowns as a junior.

During his sophomore year, he rushed for 2,385 yards and scored 33 touchdowns and had 1,958 yards and 17 scores as a freshman.

Charlie Spegal was named Indiana Mr. Football in 2019 after a brilliant four-year career at New Palestine High School. (USA TODAY Sports)

Related stories in Indiana football