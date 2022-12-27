Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
whdh.com
Revere man wins $1M lottery prize on ticket sold in Chelsea
BOSTON (WHDH) - Ismael Portillo of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Portillo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at...
8 lottery tickets with $100K prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There have been eight lottery tickets with prizes of $100,000 sold at retailers in Massachusetts this week. $15,000,000 Money Maker - $100,000 - Essex Shell in Swampscott. Mass Cash - $100,000 - Shell in North Dartmouth. Millions - $100,000 - Pond Street Variety in Braintree. Millions -...
whdh.com
Mass. man wins $1M lottery prize while getting gas so his wife wouldn’t have to
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christian Kalil of North Andover has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game. Kalil said he was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped to get gas so...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Here's when you can get your hands on the Mass. Lottery's new $50 scratch ticket
WORCESTER — Tad Doherty likes to take chances. And when the odds aren't in his favor, he thinks of the payout. “$50 ticket to be a billionaire,” he said. "Why not?” ...
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
wgbh.org
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Turnto10.com
Minimum wage goes up in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on January 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The minimum wages in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts will increase at the start of the new year. On Jan. 1, Rhode Island's minimum wage will go up from $12.25 an hour to $13 an hour. The change is the result of legislation passed in...
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
whdh.com
Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit
Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise
As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
WCVB
Gov.-elect Maura Healey set to receive 20% higher base salary than Gov. Baker
BOSTON — Many elected Massachusetts officials will receive substantial pay raises in the new year, including Gov.-elect Maura Healey and other newly elected constitutional officers who will be offered salaries that are approximately 20% higher than their predecessors. The higher salaries for the state's top jobs are the result...
