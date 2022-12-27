ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

whdh.com

Revere man wins $1M lottery prize on ticket sold in Chelsea

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ismael Portillo of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Portillo chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at...
CHELSEA, MA
94.9 HOM

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Lottery Office Moving to Gold Star Blvd in 2023

WORCESTER - The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office will be moving to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in 2023. The Worcester office, currently at 151 W. Boylston Dr., will share the space with the Seven Hills Foundation. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the exact date of the move is...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

