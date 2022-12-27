Read full article on original website
Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say. Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Lakeland Police: Mother And Two Sons Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle In Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early Friday. According to police, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Lakeland PD officers were dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle along the
Lake Wales Man Arrested For Murdering His Brother On Christmas Eve
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales man has been arrested for the Christmas Eve shooting death of his brother. On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Otero Marrero of Lake Wales on a Polk
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
Troopers searching for truck involved in fatal Hillsborough County crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Osceola County shooting part of long-running feud, neighbors say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Buenaventura Lakes Friday morning was the latest in an ongoing dispute between neighbors over a woman, according to multiple people living on the street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded...
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
Deputies: 2 men shot, 1 killed in shooting on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after two men were found shot early Friday. Deputies were called for reports of a shooting just before 5 a.m. on Southland Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail, not far from the Florida Mall. When officers arrived they found two men in...
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
Officials: Florida mom died after being found on interstate Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said...
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Hillsborough County deputies search for missing endangered Tampa woman
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Thursday.
Winter Haven Man Arrested After Cops Find His Meth And Fentanyl Stash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven man is behind bars after police find Fentanyl and Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police on Wednesday, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers saw a truck driving in the area of Lake Shipp South and
FHP searches for driver involved in crash that caused box truck to catch fire
According to police, a flipped box truck caught fire after multiple vehicles collided on Interstate 275 in Tampa.
Hillsborough County deputy resigns after being arrested for DUI while on administrative leave
A Hillsborough County deputy has resigned after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.
