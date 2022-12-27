ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Lake Wales man arrested for killing his brother, deputies say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 23-year-old man from Lakes Wales was arrested Wednesday for shooting and killing his brother on Christmas Eve, deputies say. Jeremy Marrero was detained in Puerto Rico after U.S. Marshals Service and Puerto Rico Police Department served a first-degree murder warrant for him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LAKE WALES, FL
YAHOO!

Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve

A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Troopers searching for truck involved in fatal Hillsborough County crash

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County man accused of shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife on Christmas Eve, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote. On Dec. 24, deputies say a family member found 39-year-old Shameka Lockett unresponsive on the bedroom floor of her home near West Patterson Street in Lakeland. The family member called 911.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

