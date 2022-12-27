RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Riverview man lost his life Friday afternoon after crashing into a truck that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 36-year-old Riverview man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Causeway Boulevard at a high rate of speed, east of South 86th Street around 2:40 p.m. when he tried to pass a truck and crashed into the back of it.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO