Wolfforth, TX

fox34.com

Lubbock teacher reflects on $500 One Class at a Time grant, donation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angela Veenendaal, a fourth grade reading teacher at Anita Carmona-Harrison Elementary School, is the fourth 2022-2023 recipient of KCBD’s ‘One Class at a Time’ $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler. Veenendaal shared what led her to the teaching...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ivy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ivy KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a six-year-old pit bull/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She would do best in a home with another dog as she gets nervous sometimes. She loves...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock gym prepares for New Year’s crowd, offers tips to stay fit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone is resolving to work out more for the new year, and Crunch Fitness in Lubbock is getting ready for the crowd. “Whenever it’s a new year it’s that time where we all get to take a time out and we get the opportunity to reinvent ourselves,” Tyler Gress, General Manager of Crunch Fitness, said. “In certain categories, you get to look back on the last year and do some self-reflection, and you get to go into a new year with maybe a new stance, whether that’s fitness or nutrition, or a lot of different things.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

LPD asks for public help to find woman and daughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement. Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock doctors offer advice for getting healthier in the New Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As 2022 comes to an end, millions of people are making resolutions for 2023, looking to kick old habits and start some healthy new ones. Many people focusing on health as we move into the Jordan-year of the 21st century. Dr. Drew Payne with Texas Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Southwest to return to normal operations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An area barber’s funeral will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at Broadway funeral home. John Romo was responsible for starting an organization called Haircuts and Hope that provided haircuts to Lubbock’s homeless population. Read more about his life here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX

