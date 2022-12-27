Read full article on original website
A mysterious Phase 5 series has Marvel fans worried that it’s going to irredeemably ruin an MCU mainstay
After the mix of mediocrity and disappointment that made up much of Phase Four, Marvel fans have high hopes that 2022’s supply of MCU content could rectify the slightly unfocused franchise as it heads into Phase Five. And yet, as much as a certain TV series that we’ve got coming this year has been surrounded by positive buzz of late, the more anxious aficionados out there are now worrying that it’s going to massively drop the ball and ruin the oldest MCU hero standing.
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn haters and Zack Snyder stans get a reality check as ‘Avatar 2’ passes a major box office haul
Due to his impeccable track record in both the MCU and the DCEU, most comic book enthusiasts were thrilled about James Gunn coming on board to lead the latter into a glorious new age of cinematic acclaim, but what the creative had to inevitably do to achieve that has caused a fraction in the community, and that’s putting it lightly.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s 2023 output looks to be drastically reduced as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ beats Brie Larson at her own game
So… do you want the good news or the bad news first?. On the bright side, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just broken yet another box office record, even if it’s one that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel may be embarrassed to lose. Not a bad way to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year, right?
‘Deadpool 3’ could deliver on the one part of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ we want to see more of
It’s no secret that Thor: Love and Thunder left a lot to be desired. The half-hearted follow-up to its highly acclaimed predecessor did little in the way of progressing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the next stage of its evolution. However, if a popular MCU theory comes to fruition then the doors it left open might be worth the less-than-satisfying trek it took to get there.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Dwayne Johnson’s Stan Lee tribute gets hijacked by tasteless Marvel speculation
Yesterday would have been the 100th birthday of the legendary Stan Lee, arguably the single most important and instantly-recognizable figure in the history of comic books, and there was an outpouring of celebration from all corners of the industry, with fans also weighing in to pay tribute to the cameo-happy icon.
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
Sighs of relief breathed all-round as one of the worst franchises ever fails the rose-tinted nostalgia test
If you ever need a hint of how steeply Michael Bay’s stint at the helm of the Transformers franchise fell off a cliff, then look no further than what happened to the series once he finally departed two movies later than he said he would. Travis Knight’s Bumbleebee was...
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
One of the year’s most unfairly ignored action thrillers smashes through the streaming glass
For action junkies, any movie calling itself The Killer is inevitably going to invite comparisons to John Woo’s all-time classic of the same name, while the basic premise of a retired hitman finding himself drawn back into the life he led behind has unmistakable shades of John Wick. Doing...
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
Here are 10 actors who would bring fiery menace to the MCU’s Mephisto
New Marvel characters are being introduced with each passing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are only so many larger-than-life villains left to bring into the fold. One of these villains has been teased, or at least hinted at, and fans are convinced that he will be popping up in an MCU project any day now. That villain is the master demon of Hell, Mephisto.
Ryan Reynolds responds to fan getting a permanent tattoo of the actor’s face on his body
Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to react to a fan getting a permanent tattoo of his likeness above their knee. Some fans are just so dedicated. This fan’s tattoo proudly displays the words “no regrats since switching to Mint Mobile” with a picture of Reynold’s face amid a Celtic knot-inspired mint green background. Mint Mobile sent out temporary tattoos this year for Christmas but that was not enough for this hardcore fan who had to make a more permanent mark on their body. They also had to post it on TikTok in hopes that the man himself might see it. You got your wish, Hailey.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ sets a major box office record no superhero movie can match
Even though James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has exploded out of the gate to steal the headlines and box office thunder away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel has quietly kept on trucking. There’s no chance it’ll even come close to matching the...
In a shocking twist, a reflection on James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s awesome team-up doesn’t mention DC once
For a hot minute, SnyderVerse supporters were rubbing their hands with glee at the news James Gunn had been appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios, based entirely on the fact the two filmmakers had collaborated almost two decades previously. The future Guardians of the Galaxy overseer penned the screenplay for...
