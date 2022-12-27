Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to react to a fan getting a permanent tattoo of his likeness above their knee. Some fans are just so dedicated. This fan’s tattoo proudly displays the words “no regrats since switching to Mint Mobile” with a picture of Reynold’s face amid a Celtic knot-inspired mint green background. Mint Mobile sent out temporary tattoos this year for Christmas but that was not enough for this hardcore fan who had to make a more permanent mark on their body. They also had to post it on TikTok in hopes that the man himself might see it. You got your wish, Hailey.

23 HOURS AGO