jocoreport.com
Shelby Jean Olive
Shelby Jean Ballance Olive, age 86, passed away Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 19, 1936 she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Laurrie Ellen Mozingo Ballance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Olive and her half brother, Clarence Green.
jocoreport.com
Howard Lentis “H.L.” Sorrell, Jr.
Howard Lentis “H.L.” Sorrell Jr., aged 84, of Coats, NC passed away in the presence of his loving family at the Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, NC on December 27th. H.L. was born on March 16, 1938 to the late Howard Lentis and Maude Penny Sorrell. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Stephenson; brothers, Billy, Willie Joe, and Don Sorrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Madeline Gayle Johnson; his daughter, Lenee Sorrell Smith and husband John Blair “J.B.” of Fuquay, NC; his son, Dr. Howard Bryan Sorrell and wife Elizabeth of Virginia Beach, VA.: his grandchildren- Blair and Edwin Smith and Ethan and Austin Sorrell; his brother Keith and wife Linda; his sisters Betty Lou Sorrell and Opal Coats.
jocoreport.com
Woman Bitten By Dog
SMITHFIELD – Police and animal control are investigating after a woman was bitten by a dog. It happened December 26th around 10:00am in West Smithfield. The 68 year-old victim told police she was walking her dog on Old Farm Road when a resident let their dog out to use the bathroom. That dog chased after the victim and her dog.
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
jocoreport.com
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
jocoreport.com
Johnston’s Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.4 Percent
RALEIGH – Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s counties in November, increased in four, and remained unchanged in four. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3 percent while Buncombe and Orange Counties each had the lowest at 3.0 percent. Johnston County’s rate was at 3.4 percent, down from 3.5 percent in October.
jocoreport.com
Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother
SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
jocoreport.com
Accident Victim Breaks Into Home As Family Flees To Safety, Report Says
MICRO – A Johnston County family fled into the woods after a woman they did not know, and armed with a handgun, broke into their home. It happened after the suspect wrecked her car. The bizarre chain of events started around 11:00pm Tuesday. Authorities believe Carol Long Tramell, age...
jocoreport.com
$700,000 Lottery Win Makes For “Very Merry Christmas”
RALEIGH – Donna Denton of Wilson “went out for a biscuit” on Friday and came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.”. Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food...
jocoreport.com
‘Tis The Season: Police Investigate Shoplifting Cases
SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents over the holiday season. On December 21, two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger on Outlet Center Drive. Moments after entering the story, they grabbed 26 Tommy Hilfiger sweaters valued at $2,484 and ran out the door. The suspects were last seen in a white Nissan Maxima traveling towards Selma. The two black male suspects were described as one wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and jeans and the second a blue vest, orange shirt and jeans. Both were wearing masks.
jocoreport.com
Christmas Morning Attempted Break-In Reported
SMITHFIELD – Detectives are investigating an attempted business break-in reported Christmas morning. Around 5:20am Dec. 25, police responded to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 827 N. Brightleaf Boulevard to a burglar alarm. Police arrived and found the glass door damaged but intact. No entry had been made and the...
jocoreport.com
JCSO Investigating Drive By Shooting
ARCHER LODGE – One person was injured in a drive by shooting reported at 12:39am Tuesday. Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 13200 block of Buffalo Road reporting a shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said a 22 year-old man sustained a minor wound to his...
jocoreport.com
Mega Millions To End 2022 With A Chance At A $640 Million Jackpot
RALEIGH – Someone in North Carolina could end 2022 with a big bang if in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing they took home a jackpot now worth an estimated $640 million. The winner could choose the jackpot as a $640 million annuity paid over 29 years or a lump sum of $328.3 million. At $640 million, the jackpot ranks as the sixth largest in Mega Millions game history.
jocoreport.com
CCCC Adding Evening Program For Laser & Photonics Technology
LILLINGTON – Central Carolina Community College is adding an evening Laser & Photonics Technology Associate Degree program on CCCC’s Harnett Main Campus in Lillington. This program will begin in the Spring 2023 semester. All the laser program core classes of electronics and photonics technology lectures and labs will...
jocoreport.com
Food Processing Plant Could Create 96 Jobs
SMITHFIELD – In a 6-to-0 vote, a rezoning request has been approved for a food processing plant near Smithfield. The Smithfield Town Council approved a December 6 request to rezone a 9.04 acre site on Gulf Stream Court from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial manufacturing. Steven Sanderson with Sanderson...
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
jocoreport.com
Cost Of Police Station Expansion More Than Doubles
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield taxpayers will pay more than double the cost of an initial bid to construct a 3,650 square foot addition to the Police Station on South Fifth Street. In March 2021, the low bid of $784,571.74 was awarded to APR Restoration & Commercial Development. Town Engineer Bill Dreitzler said at the time the bid would include architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural and civil design, and the construction of an additional parking lot.
