Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why next year could be THE year for MATIC
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since its launch in 2019, Polygon’s MATIC has seen significant price appreciation and volatility. In the early days of MATIC, its price was relatively stable and showed steady, gradual growth. However, in the past year or so, the price of MATIC has seen some significant fluctuations. This month alone, the altcoin has gone down by more than 7% on the charts.
Yes, Uniswap [UNI] was king in 2022, but at what cost?
This year, the cryptocurrency market saw a significant decrease in value, losing over $1.4 trillion. This decline was due to various issues faced by the industry, including failed projects and a lack of liquidity. The industry faced several challenges, with a number of prominent players within the ecosystem filing for...
TRON [TRX] price drop: Could short traders see gains in 2023
TRX was in a price correction that could break below $0.05357. A break above the 50-period EMA of $0.05500 would invalidate the above bias. The TRON [TRX] network recently saw massive partnerships and development activity. Binance-pegged USD [BUSD] was the latest integration on the TRON platform, which allowed users to deposit and withdraw the stablecoin through the network.
Is Bitcoin [BTC] bottom far ahead of us? These analysts have the answer
BTC is currently undervalued, and its price might decline further. Day traders continue to sell off the king coin. CryptoQuant analyst MAC_D, in a new report, stated that the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], is not undervalued in the current market, and its price might decline further into 2023. According to...
With Litecoin steady at $68.23, can the LTC bulls breach this critical resistance?
LTC could face further rejection in the $68.89-$69.55 area if it moves above $68.23. TradingView’s four-hour chart showed that Litecoin [LTC] had rallied since 29 December, with occasional corrections. However, it faced a key price rejection at $68.23, which blocked any further uptrends. LTC fell below $68.02 after Bitcoin...
Ethereum [ETH] fared better than SOL, NEAR, AVAX on YTD basis, thanks to…
ETH’s price fared considerably better than other layer-1 altcoins this year. SOL suffered the most decline in value. On a year-to-date basis, the price of leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] fared better than other layer-1 altcoins (Alt L1s), including Solana [SOL], Near [NEAR], and Avalanche [AVAX], a new report revealed.
Dogecoin developer puts PoS switch rumors to an abrupt end – Here’s how
Dogecoin denied processing a shift to Proof-of-Stake after allegations that a transition would wreck miners. In the last 365 days, holders have had little to cheer about. Contrary to rumors flying around the crypto space, Dogecoin [DOGE] has no plans to switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The tittle-tattle has been rife for a while, especially as Ethereum’s [ETH] founder, Vitalik Buterin, openly declared support for the meme’s foundation in September 2022.
Why Bitcoin whales may be the powers that decide BTC’s fate
Whales with more than 1,000 BTC had been involved in selling for most of 2022. Increased BTC dump could drive the price further down in the mid-term. Bitcoin [BTC] whales’ impact in the broader crypto market has never been in doubt, but their recent behavior could send the king coin further down the charts, a 29 December Santiment report revealed.
Litecoin [LTC]: Do not get carried away by these bullish signs
Whale LTC holdings have rallied in the last few weeks. Bears still had control of the daily market. Litecoin [LTC] holders are set to close the year on an interesting note as the altcoin sees a historical jump in whale accumulation, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics...
Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?
The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is there reason for ALGO traders to be happy?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Over the past two weeks, Algorand’s chart has been stabilizing, but the persistent lateral trading has driven the bulls out of the market.
Bitcoin traders can benefit from short selling if ‘this’ support is breached
BTC was in a slight upward momentum. The king coin could break out below $16,442.38. A break out above the 23.6% Fib level of $16,766.50 will invalidate the bias. Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in the $16.92K – $16.45K range for over 10 days. The sideways structure of BTC has stalled the entire crypto market, with limited volatility and volume – a double nightmare for traders.
All there is to know about QNT’s 40% drop, especially after its 2022 performance
QNT saw 23.4% of its total supply taken off exchanges in 2022. While this is a bullish sign, the nature of the market caused its price to drop by 40%. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment showed that Quant [QNT] closed the 2022 trading year with 23.4% of its total supply taken off exchanges. This put it on the list of cryptocurrency assets with a large market capitalization that saw a similar drop in exchange reserves.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: What does 2023 have in store for DOGE traders?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Amid the severe crypto downturn in 2022, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has held up much better than most of the top assets on the market. Its price dropped by 58% this year, with only XRP (57.2%) and Binance Coin (53%) ahead of it. It remains the best performing coin among the top ten coins. Except the rumours of Twitter integrating the memecoin into its payment methods, there is no positive news around it. That has helped it resist a monumental drop unlike other tokens.
TRON beats LTC, DOT, and SHIB by market value, but what lies ahead?
TRON flips LTC, DOT, and SHIB to become the 12th-largest crypto. TRON DAO also joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). TRON [TRX] stole the spotlight as it flipped not only one, but three cryptocurrencies recently. TRX dethroned Litecoin, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu to become the 12th largest crypto in the world in terms of market capitalization.
SNX finds favor with ETH whales but is it enough to turn things around?
SNX drops to a key support level and ETH whales are accumulating. Why a sharp bounceback might not be on the cards. Synthetix’s native token SNX has been tumbling for many moons as has been the case for most cryptocurrencies. Multiple signs indicate that a potential bullish takeover might be on the way and here’s why.
Litecoin investors needn’t worry because ‘all’s whale that ends whale’
Whale activity on the Litecoin network increased tremendously. In fact, mining profitability and hasrate increased too, however, the MVRV ratio declined. According to data provided by Santiment, it was observed that the number of whale transactions made on the Litecoin network had increased in the last half of December. The...
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is SFM really a good investment?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Safemoon (SFM) has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend since FTX’s collapse in early November. Its price fell to $0.00000000503 on the charts, underlining a drop of 11% within a week.
Will increasing activity on DEXes propel Ethereum towards the top
Activity on DEXes on Ethereum increased over the last few years. Moreover, the number of validators on the Ethereum network grew. According to a tweet by Delphi Digital on 29 December, the DEX activity on Ethereum [ETH] surged significantly over the past year. One reason for the same could be the mistrust in CEXes caused by the collapse of FTX.
