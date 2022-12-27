Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Amid the severe crypto downturn in 2022, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has held up much better than most of the top assets on the market. Its price dropped by 58% this year, with only XRP (57.2%) and Binance Coin (53%) ahead of it. It remains the best performing coin among the top ten coins. Except the rumours of Twitter integrating the memecoin into its payment methods, there is no positive news around it. That has helped it resist a monumental drop unlike other tokens.

