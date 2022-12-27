Read full article on original website
Scattered showers return to close out 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 2022 looks to end on a soggy note, but above-average temperatures will continue into the new year. Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way! We remain dry through the evening, but clouds will start to increase. Into tonight, scattered showers will be possible, especially late. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Wrapping up 2022 on a mild note, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got a little warmer than we expected to yesterday and it looks like the same thing is going to happen the next couple of days before we end the year on a soggy note. Today and Tonight. Temperatures will likely be all over the place...
Clouds, shower chances increase for New Year’s weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s gotten quite mild in the wake of our arctic outbreak, and we’ll continue to see warmer than normal temperatures as we head into this weekend. However, the dry weather won’t last with showers returning as soon as Friday night. Tonight through Tomorrow...
Increasing warmth through this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure settled into the region yesterday, providing not just a wonderful chance to melt the snow, but get some temperatures closer to average back into the region for the rest of the year. Warm air continues, but it could be followed by some showers as we close the curtain on 2022.
Weekend Forecast: Mild temps carry us through final days of 2022, rain chances return for New Year’s Eve
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re in our final two days of the year! Fortunately (or unfortunately, if you are a fan of cold air), the above average temperature trend will stick around for a few more days. Today and Tonight. We’ll start and end the day on a dry...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Winter weather caused ‘major’ water line breaks for City of Hazard, crews working on repairs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Hazard Utilities provided an update on its water situation Thursday morning. Officials said the recent arctic blast caused major breaks throughout the city’s water system. July’s flooding caused the city to lose water lines and left the water system susceptible to freezing. Officials...
Year In Review: Historic July flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, WYMT’s Brandon Robinson and Cameron Aaron were on the air for several hours as they tracked the latest weather conditions and flooding reports across our region. ”We have literally talked about this all week long,” said Brandon Robinson during our coverage...
School heavily damaged by July flooding set to re-open to students in January
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some students forced out of their school by a natural disaster this summer will return to it after Christmas break. On Friday, officials with Letcher County Schools announced starting on Monday, January 2nd, Martha Jane Potter Elementary will re-open. In a Facebook post, school system...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
Meet the new superintendent of Perry Co. Schools
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kent Campbell was named Perry County Schools next superintendent earlier this week. Campbell has spent nearly 20 years in education. He attended Alice Lloyd College, and once he graduated, he became a social studies teacher. He has served as principal the past six years at...
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat
WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year. James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a...
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Funeral arrangements announced for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced Thursday for Harlan Boys Choir co-founder David Davies. Davies died Wednesday morning at his home in Harlan. He was 87 years old. He spent nearly 50 years as the director of the Harlan Boys Choir before he retired. A visitation will...
Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Tax Office Closed Friday and Monday for New Years
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the sheriff’s office and tax office will be closed tomorrow and this Monday for New Years. Those with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office & Tax Office also said they wish everyone a Happy New Year and are asking people to celebrate responsibly and not to drink and drive.
