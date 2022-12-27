Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Biden makes 1st public appearances during St. Croix vacation
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf and dinner with his wife and grandchildren. Biden and his 16-year-old grandson Hunter played golf at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. Biden, his wife, Jill, Hunter and his sister Natalie later went to dinner at one of the island’s top restaurants. Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family and welcome a new year. He’s scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.
KEYT
Biden remembers Pope Benedict XVI as ‘renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church’
President Joe Biden mourned the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, saying in a statement Saturday that the late pontiff “will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”. Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95...
KEYT
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a “year of historic progress.”. “It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act)...
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail deliveries for south metro suburbs
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter on Friday saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail, with some saying they haven't gotten any mail since Dec. 16., the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.READ MORE: Mail issues plague Lakeville residents ahead of ChristmasShe said she wrote to the postal...
KEYT
White House tells GOP chairmen they’ll have to restart oversight requests when new Congress begins
A top White House lawyer told two leading Republicans the oversight requests they issued during the last Congress would have to be reissued once the GOP assumes their House majority next week. The letter sent to Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, the incoming chairmen of the House Judiciary and...
KEYT
Meet the little-known lawyer behind Democrats’ years-long battle with Trump
House Democrats’ historic decision to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns this week is the culmination of a nearly four-year legal battle orchestrated by a little-known government lawyer who rewrote the playbook for congressional investigations. Outgoing House General Counsel Douglas Letter, a 69-year-old government lawyer with a...
KEYT
Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Destroyed documents. Suggestions of pardoning violent rioters. Quiet talks among cabinet officials about whether then-President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days — more than 100 so far — give further insight into the Jan. 6, 2021,...
KEYT
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XVI’s legacy
NEW YORK (AP) — In the United States, admirers of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remembered him warmly for his theological prowess and devotion to traditional doctrine. However, some U.S. Catholics, on learning of his death Saturday, recalled him as an obstacle to progress in combating clergy sex abuse and expanding the role of women in the church.
KEYT
Trump wanted to trademark ‘Rigged Election!’ and other key findings from the Jan. 6 panel’s latest release
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Friday released another wave of witness interview transcripts. The new drop, which complements the panel’s sweeping 845-page report and is among a steady stream of transcripts released over the past week, includes interviews with some of the most intriguing figures in the committee’s probe into the US Capitol attack.
KEYT
Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of ‘presidential’ role
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. But on Friday, dozens of politicians who once backed Guaidó voted in favor of removing the 39-year-old engineer and replacing his...
KEYT
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
WASHINGTON (AP) — It should be a time of triumph for Republicans ready to take back control of the House in the new Congress next week, but their leaders are struggling with an embarrassing distraction about one of their own: What to do about George Santos?. Weeks after winning...
KEYT
Atlantic City betting it can put COVID behind it in 2023
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos are betting they can finally put the COVID pandemic behind them in 2023. Some casino executives are optimistic about the new year, while others note that economic challenges are likely to remain in the New Jersey resort town. Issues that could be decided in 2023 include whether to ban smoking in the casinos, and what to do with the former Bader Field airport property. Casinos plan to pump millions into new hotel rooms, restaurants and entertainment projects, and a $100 million water park is due to open in May.
KEYT
Trump’s taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns
The release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns show he maintained a bank account in China through 2017, his first year in the White House. Trump had claimed he closed the account before running for president. Trump also reported making no charitable donations in 2020, his final year in the White House. It’s unclear whether the totals include Trump’s pledge to donate his $400,000 annual presidential salary to the federal government. Trump pledged payback after the release of his tax returns Friday by a Democratic-controlled House committee. He says, “The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”
KEYT
Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.
KEYT
N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea conducted a rocket launch related to its push to build a space-based surveillance to better monitor the North. Tensions between...
KEYT
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach’s 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a Federal Election Commission complaint. The FEC reported Friday that it had approved an agreement with Kobach, his campaign, its treasurer and We Build the Wall — a group that raises money for a privately built wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The agreement resolves a complaint over Kobach’s campaign’s use of We Build the Wall’s email list during his unsuccessful 2020 run for the U.S. Senate as an illegal campaign contribution from We Build the Wall.
KEYT
Santos’ claim about his mother and 9/11 faces scrutiny amid his other lies
As Rep.-elect George Santos continues to face scrutiny for false claims the New York Republican has made about his biography, another story is being questioned: that his mother was at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and that the incident played a role in her death. In particular,...
Comments / 0