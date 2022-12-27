CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf and dinner with his wife and grandchildren. Biden and his 16-year-old grandson Hunter played golf at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. Biden, his wife, Jill, Hunter and his sister Natalie later went to dinner at one of the island’s top restaurants. Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time with family and welcome a new year. He’s scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

