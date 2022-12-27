ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Medicaid expansion: What to know before legislature reconvenes

Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than seven in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit

The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly said an inquiry had been launched into allegations of a state employee and "concerned taxpayer" about potential misuse of aircraft by the Kansas Highway Patrol's aviation unit. The allegations center on pilots obtaining flight credentials of little use to the KHP and of using a helicopter for trips to Kansas City restaurants. (KHP Air Support Unit Twitter account)
KANSAS STATE
agjournalonline.com

Economist: plan to cut family living expenses in 2023

A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
NEBRASKA STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award

The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

K-State 2023 Weed School

Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Kansas Catholic Conference denounces start of ‘Abortion by Zoom call’ in Kansas

Topeka —”The announcement by Planned Parenthood in Kansas to begin executing chemical abortions on vulnerable women with unplanned pregnancies is a despicable act that clearly places profits ahead of the health and well-being of women and preborn children,” said Lucrecia Nold, Policy Specialist for the Kansas Catholic Conference. “Simply put, Kansas women deserve better treatment than what amounts to abortion by zoom call.”
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details of the first measles cases were announced last month by Columbus Public Health, 32 children have been hospitalized.
OHIO STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Grocery tax cut will start soon in Kansas, here’s when

KANSAS (KSNT) – The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket. Currently Kansas has the second highest sales tax rate on food in the entire country at 6.5%. House Bill 2106 is set to eliminate that state sales tax on groceries […]
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Bridge near Fairview slated for state project

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
FAIRVIEW, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy