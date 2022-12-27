Read full article on original website
Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance.
BET
Meek Mill Pays Bail For 20 Women So They Can Spend Holidays At Home, With Family
Meek Mill was apparently in the holiday spirit when he paid bail for 20 incarcerated women so they can spend the holidays at home. According to the REFORM Alliance, an organization the Philadelphia rapper launched with Jay-Z in 2019, the women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Meek’s hometown and unable to afford bail.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New Charges
Meek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him. In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
TMZ.com
R. Kelly Speaks From Prison, Claims He Had Nothing to Do with ‘I Admit It’ Album
R. Kelly isn't admitting a damn thing when it comes to the "I Admit It" album that dropped Friday -- speaking from jail, he calls the recording a plot to screw him over in court. TMZ obtained this audio Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he recorded Friday shortly after they'd...
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Demands Lawsuit Over Vicious Dog Attack Be Thrown Out
Actress Paula Patton has demanded a lawsuit accusing her German shepherd of attacking a woman be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-wife has denied all allegations in the suit.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Patton was sued by a woman named Gina Conte over an incident that went down at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Conte said that she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas on August 2, 2020.She said while at the home Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked and bite her.In court documents, Conte accused...
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Wendy Williams' Son Evicted From $2 Million Miami Apartment After Being Cut Off From Mom's Fortune
Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams' estranged son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment after he was cut off from his mom's fortune and unable to make rent, RadarOnline.com has learned. The TV personality's son was hit with a $70k lawsuit in back rent for non-payments that stretched from February 2022 to his eviction. Kevin Jr., 22, getting the boot from his pad marked the latest instance of turmoil between the once close-knit mother/son duo that deteriorated after Wendy, 58, checked into a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol abuse.According to court documents obtained by...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior
Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Another One: Tory Lanez Slapped With Third Felony Charge, Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Could Be Listed As Possible Witnesses In Trial
Tory Lanez hit with third felony in Megan The Stallion shooting case, reportedly plans to call Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble to the stand.
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
NYC man indicted for stashing 6 kilos of ‘Joe Biden’ brand cocaine
This’ll get you higher than Air Force One. A New York City man was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine — some in packages bearing President Biden’s picture — stashed inside his sports car, authorities said Wednesday. Reynaldo Almonte, 29, was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on a string of drug-related charges after cops found the Biden-brand coke hidden in his burgundy Nissan on Nov. 28. Officers spotted Almonte, of Queens, carrying a “weighed shopping bag” into his car and then noticed him moving objects around in the back of the vehicle, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a statement....
Complex
2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released From Prison After 37 Years Behind Bars
72-year-old Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late rapper 2Pac, has been released from prison after 37 years for medical reasons, per the New York Daily News. The Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Shakur, who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his involvement in the 1981 robbery of an armored truck that resulted in two officers and a guard being murdered, was released on Sunday. He was previously denied bond in April this year, and in 2016 when he was being held at a Victorville, California federal prison.
