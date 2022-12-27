Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident
RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
West Virginia man arrested for child neglect after passing out and leaving children outside
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say that he passed out and left his children outside. According to a criminal complaint, deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Camelot Dr. in Red House and found 20-year-old Dakota Gaylor passed out inside. Two small children were left outside […]
WTAP
Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for public assistance to find missing teen
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing teen from Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, ran away from a residence in Spencer Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from state police. The post said Ash was...
West Virginia man charged with arson after setting fire to apartment in Ravenswood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said […]
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
WTAP
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
WSAZ
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers. Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.
UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe
UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
WTAP
Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
