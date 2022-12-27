ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WTAP

Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

