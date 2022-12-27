Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/30): Falls City, Ashland-Greenwood win tournaments
(KMAland) – Falls City won the Weeping Water Tournament while Ashland-Greenwood won their home tournament on Friday night. Check out the full KMAland boys basketball recap below. AREA MISSOURI. Mid-Buchanan 62 East Atchison 35. No Stats Reported. DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT. Championship: Skutt Catholic 74 Maryville 48. Peyton McCollum...
kmaland.com
TrI-Center boys 'happy, but not content,' searching for more improvements
(Neola) -- Tri-Center boys basketball coach Chad Harder is pleased with his team's production in 2022. The Trojans (5-3) have wins over Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Missouri Valley and MVAOCOU, while their three losses were to West Harrison, Treynor and Underwood. "We feel pretty good about where we're at right now,"...
kmaland.com
Red Oak girls seeking first win, continued growth
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak girls basketball enters 2023 at 0-9, but optimistic as they turn to the second half of their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate. The Tigers suffered defeats to East Mills, Clarinda, Lewis Central, Shenandoah, Kuemper Catholic, Treynor, Riverside, Harlan and Denison-Schleswig before the holiday break. "We're in...
kmaland.com
Harlan gaining consistency in lineup as latter half of season approaches
(Harlan) -- With half of the schedule in the books, Harlan wrestling is looking to build off its early-season success as the competition intensifies following the holiday break. The Cyclones are 4-1 in duals and have placed in the top five as a team in each tournament they’ve competed in...
kmaland.com
Brit Lauren Fisher, 28, Sheridan, Missouri
Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. Memorials: Sheridan Community Betterment Club, Sheridan, MO. Funeral Home: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Cemetery: Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Connell highlights 2022 expansions in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Some could say it was a historic year for Shenandoah regarding the amount of business expansion the community has seen over the past year. That's according to Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Vice President Gregg Connell, who joined KMA's "Morning Line" program to recap the past year's growth. Connell immediately pointed to Green Plains Shenandoah's biocampus expansion, including their new $50 million clean-sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell praises the development not only for the immediate jobs it will create but the future businesses that the facility will draw, particularly given Shenandoah's rural location.
kmaland.com
Candi Potter Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Stringtown Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Location:Stringtwon Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Stringtown Community Church. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Stringtown Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
kmaland.com
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
kmaland.com
Georgia Clark, 79, Stanton, IA
Visitation Location:Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers to Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Chris Bullington, 74, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: In lieu of floweres make a donation to your local youth groups. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Walnut Cemetery-Rural Montgomery County, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Mary Lou Dukes, 89, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 4:00 P.M. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Arma Re "Amy" Roby, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa
Arma Re “Amy” Roby, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa passed away Friday, December 29, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Amy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
kmaland.com
Merlin R. Hall, 93, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Private family service to be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Merlin passed away on Monday evening, December 26, 2022, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
Missouri woman injured after car slides down embankment
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Thursday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Morgan R. Lewallen, 33, Kidder, was northbound on 210th at Unity Avenue twelve miles southwest of Gallatin. The car traveled off...
kmaland.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Worth County
(Sheridan) -- A northwest Missouri woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. The patrol says 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher of Sheridan was walking with traffic in the westbound lane of the road when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 99-year-old Billie F. Wake of Grant City.
kmaland.com
Marjorie Marie Young, 91, of Adair, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA. Notes:Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.
kmaland.com
Rutha Sweatman, 79, Grant, IA
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Comments / 0