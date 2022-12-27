Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Year in Review
The 2022 calendar year was a memorable one in Mingo County. There was a state championship, state tournament appearance by one team, several All-State performers and several big games. Before we raise our glasses and make a toast to bring in the new year of 2023, let's look back to...
Middle school basketball: Louisa ends Lenore's 75-game winning streak at Tug tourney
NAUGATUCK – The Lenore Middle School boys' basketball team saw its 75-game winning streak come to an end with Thursday morning's 37-25 loss to Louisa, Ky., at the Kaydence Maynard Memorial Christmas Classic at the Tug Valley High School gym in Naugatuck. The Rangers dropped to 6-1 on the...
Mingo Central's Ooten takes third at Hatfield-McCoy Invitational in Pikeville
Mingo Central High School's Ashton Ooten had another good showing on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-McCoy Invitational at Pikeville, Ky., as he finished third place in the 190-pound weight class. Ooten went 5-1 in the tourney and won the consolation match for third place. The event was held at...
Bailey keeping busy as Mingo's first-ever athletic trainer
NEWTOWN – It's sometimes said that the Most Valuable Player on any team is actually not any of the players themselves. It's the athletic trainer. Injuries, even minor ones, are a part of athletics across the board in any sport. Sometimes they can even determine the outcome of a...
Aqua Miners swim well at Marshall meet
NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central High School swimming team, made up of Ryder Slone and Jonah Mahon, continue to impress. The two took part in the OVP Health Holiday Invite on Dec. 22 at the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium at Marshall University in their second competition of the season.
Prep Basketball: Princeton routs Mount Hope Christian
Beckley – It had been 18 days since Princeton crossed the 90-point threshold. That number is back to 0. The Tigers jumped out to a 13-0 lead Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory, downing Mount Hope Christian 99-47 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. With the...
Ironton Tribune
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WDTV
Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas. On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.
New Year’s weather history for West Virginia
(WOWK) — Looking at the forecast for the coming New Year’s Day, things do look relatively mild. In fact temperatures should be well into the 50s for afternoon highs this Sunday which would be some 10 to 12 degrees above the normal high which should be in the low to mid 40s. The warmer temperatures […]
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
Delbarton mayor dies at age 75
Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
wymt.com
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers. In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd. We are...
Metro News
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Business startups continue to increase in Mingo County
This past year has been another banner year for Mingo County as the area continues to overcome its economic challenges. New business startups in 2022 are improving the area’s economic health and are bringing a wide diversity of ventures throughout the county. Record growth years. In 2022, as of...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 0