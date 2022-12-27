ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals remain still in latest power rankings

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals lost their fifth straight game on Sunday, a 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They moved up in the NFL draft to the No. 4 overall pick.

They remained steady in new power rankings by Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane.

For the second week in a row, they come in at No. 30 overall.

The Cardinals almost pulled off the upset with Trace McSorley at quarterback but might not win again this season.

This unbearable season and odd year are almost over.

2023 hopefully gets better.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

