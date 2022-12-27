ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Real snowbird in Southern California? Snowy owl to be exact

CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they're actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up regularly in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic, Canada and several northern U.S. states.
Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water

BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Herald-Dispatch. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Fossil fuels unwanted by many but still vital. Tri-State residents woke up Christmas morning to a frigid 9 degrees outside and requests from their power companies to keep their Christmas lights off until afternoon at the earliest. The arctic air that had hovered over...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Slave cemetery uncovered in rural NC donated to descendants

CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — The graves are marked only with fieldstone. It’s a burial ground invisible to the untrained eye, tucked in the hardwood forest along the Orange-Durham county line, several dozen rough, mossy rocks guarding faint depressions in the ground. The cemetery is believed to contain the...
Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
New rules to extend North Carolina emergencies begin in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new year will place new hurdles in the path of North Carolina's current and future governors before states of emergency they issue can extend into months or even years, as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. A provision in the 2021 state budget law that...
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea,...
Maryland property values rise 20.6% in '23 reassessment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic’s strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland’s 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine...
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan,...
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers was 56-year-old ex-con

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the...
