We Can’t Stop Staring at Heidi Klum in This Daring Leopard Print Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Mile-Long Legs

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Heidi Klum Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC.

Heidi Klum is never one to take the safe route when it comes to fashion, and her latest outfit is definitely pushing those boundaries. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to don a leopard-print bodysuit with an outrageous design.

The curve-hugging ensemble showed off her mile-long legs that were wrapped in fishnet stockings. (See the video HERE.) The bodysuit had a larger-than-life bow across her chest with a train in the back to give it some length. Klum styled her hair sleek and straight with a fresh and clean face of makeup. The TV personality didn’t bother to sit still in her couture style, she hit a few dance moves with TikTok stars, The Elevator Boys.

She got down and low with the social media stars using Soug’s remix single, “Twistnavideño,” where she put that train to good use, giving it a good fling at the end of the song. The Elevator Boys captioned the cute video, “Hope you’re all having amazing holidays” while tagging Klum in the clip.

Klum continues to play with fashion and she’s making sure that designers are keeping up with the idea that women over 40 want to have fun, too. It’s been a big part of her mission on her Amazon Prime Video series, Making the Cut.You shouldn’t put a time limit on anything, and I feel like we should be able to wear anything at any age,” she told SheKnows earlier this year. That’s why the America’s Got Talent judge is such a fashion icon — she is making sure women are represented in every season of life.

