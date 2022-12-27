Read full article on original website
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
Easy: A Cedar Falls Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
Woman charged with arson for Marshalltown house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A woman has been arrested for allegedly lighting a house on fire earlier this year. According to the Marshalltown Fire Department, Kristi A. Franklin, 64, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second degree arson. On March 10 at around 11:44 a.m. the fire department responded to a reported house fire in […]
Victim’s family files complaint against Roland-Story CSD, sentencing date set for Blume
ROLAND, Iowa — The family of a former Roland-Story student has filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission against the school district following a felony assault that occurred in January of 2022. Kade Blume, who was 16 at the time of the assault, was initially charged with forcible felony assault as an adult […]
kchanews.com
Three people injured in Fayette County collision
Three people were injured in a collision east of Maynard Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 92-year-old Eldon Anthony Knipper of Arlington was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound on Highway 150 in Fayette County when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Sue Husted of Oelwein who was northbound shortly after 3pm.
