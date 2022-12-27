Thursday comes with a mostly dry outlook, however we are looking at a wet finish to the week. Today we stay mild with decent southwest flow across the region. Temps will be above normal once again. Sun will be forced out by clouds as the day progresses, but we still think we can call this day pretty nice, at least by December 29th standards. The clouds really thicken after sunset tonight. Overnight, scattered light moisture works into far southern and SW Ohio. This moisture will spread north and east through Friday and eventually work out of the state by midday to early afternoon Saturday. Rain totals are expected to be generally .25″-1″ but some heavier action may boost totals in west central and NW Ohio before all is said and done. The map below shows event totals from friday morning through saturday afternoon.

