Read full article on original website
Related
Black Female flight Attendant Sues Spirit Airlines Claiming They Fired Her Because of Her Weight
A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the budget airline in federal court, claiming she was fired for being overweight and wasn’t given the same opportunity to lose weight as a white co-worker. The Miami Herald reported that Chelsia Blackmon, a Black woman, filed the suit in the...
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
travelawaits.com
These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.
If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
A brawl broke out between passengers on a luxury cruise ship after a woman fell overboard and died, video shows
Passengers on board a MSC Meraviglia luxury cruise ship fought with each other when they were temporarily stopped from disembarking.
blavity.com
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane
WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Comments / 1