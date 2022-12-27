ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Upworthy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
InsideHook

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute

Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
