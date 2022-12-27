Read full article on original website
Related
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
WIBW
Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
WIBW
TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
WIBW
As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
Food sales tax cut will start soon in Kansas; here’s what to know
The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WIBW
Retiring KBI director reflects on 46-year law enforcement career
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year will be the end of a long career in public safety. Kirk Thompson started 46 years ago as a Barton Co. Sheriff’s deputy, and his last stop was in Topeka, where he’s served the past 11 years as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals
Gov. Laura Kelly, House and Senate members eager to modify Social Security income tax cliff and reform other pieces of tax code in 2023 legislative session. The post Robust state tax revenue surplus in Kansas inspires kaleidoscope of reform proposals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
