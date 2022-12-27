ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Fatal crashes in Kansas claim more than 400 lives in 2021

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was another deadly year for motorists on Kansas roads according to updated crash statistics released by the Kansas Department of Transportation. 27 News obtained crash data from KDOT for 2021 and 2022 showing that hundreds lost their lives while traveling on Kansas roads. The data for 2021 shows that it was […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
KANSAS STATE
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New business opens to bring Louisiana inspired cocktails to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can now get a taste of New Orleans with cocktails and daiquiris at the “New Orleans Style Daiquiris and More.”. The shop held its soft opening Friday and will continue its soft opening from noon to midnight until Sunday, January 1, at its new location at 623 SW 6th Ave. The shop does not serve food right now, but the hope is to one day serve Louisiana-style dishes, like gumbo and jambalaya.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD units at Central Topeka home part of robbery investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say units at one Central Topeka home Thursday night were investigating a robbery. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded Thursday morning to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka. Information provided by the victim led them to the 1100 block of SW Plass Ave., where a search warrant was served around 8 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

As end of 2022 nears, homicide total up slightly over 2021 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of 2022 approaches this coming weekend, the city of Topeka has recorded 17 homicides and three officer-involved shooting deaths as of Thursday morning, according to WIBW records. Three of the city’s 17 homicides so far this year occurred in a period of about...
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Retiring KBI director reflects on 46-year law enforcement career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year will be the end of a long career in public safety. Kirk Thompson started 46 years ago as a Barton Co. Sheriff’s deputy, and his last stop was in Topeka, where he’s served the past 11 years as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka has seen two vehicle-pedestrian fatalities so far in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six vehicle-related fatalities and two other vehicle-pedestrian fatalities have been reported in 2022 in Topeka as of Friday, Dec. 30, according to WIBW records and information provided by the city. Additionally, three vehicle-related fatalities have been reported outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
KANSAS STATE

