Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held
William Clayton Baxter Jr, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, from New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said.
‘Wait your turn,’ Las Vegas officials remind locals, visitors of pedestrian safety ahead of NYE festivities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days before hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip, a woman accused of driving under the influence allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians near the Fremont Street Experience. The two pedestrians were walking against a don’t cross signal around […]
news3lv.com
Forecasted winds may delay or cancel Las Vegas Strip fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s not the potential rain in the forecast that may dampen the show, it’s the expected winds that may crash the party to interrupt the New Year’s Eve show going off at midnight. “We are working with the authorities in every jurisdiction...
news3lv.com
#News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is almost here, and many will be celebrating in style in Las Vegas with a massive firework show. Fireworks will be shot off from eight different locations, with more than 400,000 people expected for America’s Party 2023. Fireworks will go off from the...
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve with Station Casinos
Las Vegas (KSNV) — If you're staying indoors this New Year's Eve, Station Casinos has you covered. Click the video above for more with master mixologist Jamie Clark.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recognize longtime department leaders during retirement ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is saying goodbye to some longtime department leaders. On Thursday, LVMPD shared some photos from a retirement celebration held for several employees. Collectively, they have all dedicated 94 years of service to the department. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
news3lv.com
Catch Yachtley Crew at KAOS at The Palms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Yachtley Crew is reeling you in for a one-of-a-kind performance tonight. They joined us in the studio Friday morning to talk all about it.
news3lv.com
Celebrate New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does Resorts World have planned for New Year's Eve?. Joining me now with more is CMO, Ronn Nicolli.
news3lv.com
The High Roller Las Vegas to host New Year's Eve countdown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to kick off the new year with the whole community. The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting the New Year's Eve countdown on Dec. 31. Find more New Year's Eve events around the valley here.
news3lv.com
Washington murder suspect leads North Las Vegas police on highway chase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A murder suspect out of Washington has been arrested near Mesquite after leading police on a chase that started in the Las Vegas valley. Nicholas VanDuren was arrested for murder in North Las Vegas on Friday. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD),...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
news3lv.com
Local 5-year-old receives special law enforcement patch from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 5-year-old is adding a special patch to his collection as he continues exploring law enforcement agencies across the country. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) posted about Jaydan Lau, who was born in Las Vegas and wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Detective Tate Sanborn retires after 25 years of service to Las Vegas community
Detective Tate Sanborn resigned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday after 25 years of dedicated service to the city.
Downtown Las Vegas Adding Unique Venue With a Historic Touch
Downtown Las Vegas used to be the gritty answer to the people who thought the Strip had become too glitzy and fake. The Fremont Street area has a number of casinos that hark back to the olden days, when the specials were cheap shrimp cocktail and prime rib, the gambling tables had lower limits and the clientele was, well, less glamorous.
963kklz.com
How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas
We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
Developing: Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Charleston, Lamb
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were involved in a shooting on Friday morning, the department confirms.
