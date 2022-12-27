ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegans express safety concern ahead of New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Loved ones of Kristie and William Baxter JR. are now desperately trying to get their remains back home to Hobbs, New Mexico after they were killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday while crossing the street downtown on Fremont Street. The married couple’s daughter was too distraught...
news3lv.com

Forecasted winds may delay or cancel Las Vegas Strip fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s not the potential rain in the forecast that may dampen the show, it’s the expected winds that may crash the party to interrupt the New Year’s Eve show going off at midnight. “We are working with the authorities in every jurisdiction...
news3lv.com

#News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is almost here, and many will be celebrating in style in Las Vegas with a massive firework show. Fireworks will be shot off from eight different locations, with more than 400,000 people expected for America’s Party 2023. Fireworks will go off from the...
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas introduces program to prevent crime in tourist areas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas announced it's implementing a new program to reduce and prevent crime in tourist-heavy areas. The program is called Operation S.A.F.E.R. – Stronger Alliance For Enforcement and Relationships, according to the city. Deputy city marshals will work with businesses, residents,...
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
news3lv.com

The High Roller Las Vegas to host New Year's Eve countdown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Strip is getting ready to kick off the new year with the whole community. The High Roller Observation Wheel is hosting the New Year's Eve countdown on Dec. 31. Find more New Year's Eve events around the valley here.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police's K-9 Unit holds training demonstration at newly-opened facility

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's K-9 Unit hosted a special year-end training demonstration at its new operation center. Wednesday's event featured the four-legged heroes and handlers demonstrating agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course. When the dogs are on duty, they're trained...
TheStreet

Downtown Las Vegas Adding Unique Venue With a Historic Touch

Downtown Las Vegas used to be the gritty answer to the people who thought the Strip had become too glitzy and fake. The Fremont Street area has a number of casinos that hark back to the olden days, when the specials were cheap shrimp cocktail and prime rib, the gambling tables had lower limits and the clientele was, well, less glamorous.
963kklz.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
