Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
Water issues affecting health and vaccination centers in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two Fulton County Board of Health Centers remain closed due to issues with water service caused by cold weather and burst pipes. Both the College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Avenue in College Park, and the South Fulton Vaccine Center, located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, will remain closed until water service is restored.
DeKalb elementary school offers multi-year aerospace program
Georgia Air and Space Museum’s ASPIRE Education Program announced a partnership with Henderson Mill Elementary School in DeKalb, making the school the first in Georgia to offer the program school-wide from kindergarten to fifth grade. The ASPIRE program—or the Aerospace STEAM Program Inspiring through Real-world Experience—is a weeklong program...
Board of Elections stalemate, downtown improvements, Chamber move, Farmers Market conflict, celebrating Macon’s 200 years
MACON, Ga. — 16) Board of Elections in stalemate with county over supervisor selection. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections enters 2023 without a permanent elections supervisor in place and a lawsuit pending against Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners over the selection process. Last January, Jeanetta Watson tendered...
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem
Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
Gwinnett County students to return to school with much different discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students will see big changes in the way the district addresses school violence when they return to school next week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett County...
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
The Head Of The Chick-Fil-A Foundation Is Leaving To Start His Own Nonprofit
Rodney Bullard, who has served as the head of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation for more than a decade is leaving the organization to start his own nonprofit. Bullard told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he is leaving his post as the foundation’s executive director and vice president of social responsibility to focus on “a passion of mine.”
Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
Updates from McDonough City Council
The McDonough City Council voted at its December 12 regular meeting to approve the annexation of nearly five acres of property at 419 Parker Road with the same residential-agricultural zoning it had in unincorporated Henry County. It is referred to in city documents as the “Reeves property” and council member...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Residents question their rights as pipe, sprinkler systems fail in freezing weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of Metro Atlanta residents continue to struggle with the aftermath of the Arctic Blast. One woman living at the Decatur Highlands apartments is now staying with a friend, three days after she said the complex's sprinklers system froze, causing pipes to burst and flood her apartment.
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Stockbridge City Council updates
The salaries of the mayor and city council of Stockbridge will be rising significantly in a year. The council voted December 20 to approve a proposed annual pay increase from $12,000 to $20,000 for council members and from $14,400 to $22,400 for the mayor. During a previous meeting, citizens asked during the public hearing where the money would come from and why a raise of more than 60 percent was being considered. Officials stated that there has been no increase in ten years and that an analysis of comparable municipalities was performed. There was no public comment the second time, and the pay raises will take effect in January of 2024.
