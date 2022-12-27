The salaries of the mayor and city council of Stockbridge will be rising significantly in a year. The council voted December 20 to approve a proposed annual pay increase from $12,000 to $20,000 for council members and from $14,400 to $22,400 for the mayor. During a previous meeting, citizens asked during the public hearing where the money would come from and why a raise of more than 60 percent was being considered. Officials stated that there has been no increase in ten years and that an analysis of comparable municipalities was performed. There was no public comment the second time, and the pay raises will take effect in January of 2024.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO