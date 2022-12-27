ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Water issues affecting health and vaccination centers in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Two Fulton County Board of Health Centers remain closed due to issues with water service caused by cold weather and burst pipes. Both the College Park Regional Health Center, located at 1920 John Wesley Avenue in College Park, and the South Fulton Vaccine Center, located at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park, will remain closed until water service is restored.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb elementary school offers multi-year aerospace program

Georgia Air and Space Museum’s ASPIRE Education Program announced a partnership with Henderson Mill Elementary School in DeKalb, making the school the first in Georgia to offer the program school-wide from kindergarten to fifth grade. The ASPIRE program—or the Aerospace STEAM Program Inspiring through Real-world Experience—is a weeklong program...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Board of Elections stalemate, downtown improvements, Chamber move, Farmers Market conflict, celebrating Macon’s 200 years

MACON, Ga. — 16) Board of Elections in stalemate with county over supervisor selection. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections enters 2023 without a permanent elections supervisor in place and a lawsuit pending against Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners over the selection process. Last January, Jeanetta Watson tendered...
MACON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem

Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
GAINESVILLE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from McDonough City Council

The McDonough City Council voted at its December 12 regular meeting to approve the annexation of nearly five acres of property at 419 Parker Road with the same residential-agricultural zoning it had in unincorporated Henry County. It is referred to in city documents as the “Reeves property” and council member...
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge City Council updates

The salaries of the mayor and city council of Stockbridge will be rising significantly in a year. The council voted December 20 to approve a proposed annual pay increase from $12,000 to $20,000 for council members and from $14,400 to $22,400 for the mayor. During a previous meeting, citizens asked during the public hearing where the money would come from and why a raise of more than 60 percent was being considered. Officials stated that there has been no increase in ten years and that an analysis of comparable municipalities was performed. There was no public comment the second time, and the pay raises will take effect in January of 2024.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy