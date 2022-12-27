Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
New York's new 'Right to Repair' law provides more options for repairing digital devices
New York has become the first state in the country to enact a digital ‘right to repair’ law. The legislation signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Digital Fair Repair Act, will give consumers in New York the right to have their electronic devices fixed by an independent repair shop, rather than being forced to go through the company that makes the device.
State lawmakers' pay raises, new chief judge yet to be finalized as 2022 draws to a close
As 2022 draws to a close, two issues are dominating state government. There’s a measure raising state lawmakers’ pay that awaits approval or rejection from Gov. Kathy Hochul. And there’s growing opposition among left-leaning state senators to the governor’s nominee to serve as New York’s next chief judge.
Watch as Gov. Hochul is sworn in for her first full term as New York's governor
Watch live as Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli are sworn in for their next term. Hochul is the first woman to be elected governor in New York. She took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, and she defeated Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin last November to win a full, four year term.
