Maine State

New York's new 'Right to Repair' law provides more options for repairing digital devices

New York has become the first state in the country to enact a digital ‘right to repair’ law. The legislation signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Digital Fair Repair Act, will give consumers in New York the right to have their electronic devices fixed by an independent repair shop, rather than being forced to go through the company that makes the device.
NEW YORK STATE
Watch as Gov. Hochul is sworn in for her first full term as New York's governor

Watch live as Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli are sworn in for their next term. Hochul is the first woman to be elected governor in New York. She took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, and she defeated Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin last November to win a full, four year term.
NEW YORK STATE

