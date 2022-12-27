Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
Pete Carroll's Intervention: Why Does Seahawks Coach Chew So Much Gum?
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is being faced with the tough questions ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets.
Deuce Roberson returning home to try to make an impact in Colorado's program
Deuce Roberson had 4,042 receiving yards during his career at Palmer Ridge High School, which broke the prior Colorado state receiving yards record that was held for 30 years. And now, after two-and-a-half years at Snow College, Roberson has his AA degree and he is set to return to his home state to extend his education and football career.
Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson probably didn’t envision a last-place finish in the AFC West. But that’s their current trajectory after a Christmas Day humbling at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and curiously replaced him with Jerry Rosburg, the man Hackett Read more... The post Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 New Year's Resolutions for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals need to follow these three New Year's resolutions to get back on track in 2023 and beyond.
Nick Saban's advice to Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft
Alabama football coach Nick Saban gave some advice on the NFL Draft following the Crimson Tide's 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday in the Sugar Bowl game. During the postgame press conference, Saban offered his wisdom on players who decide to declare for the NFL Draft. Junior quarterback Bryce Young and junior linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are projected to be high draft choices in the first round, but they haven't officially declared their eligibility...
No. 11 UCLA brings potent offense against Washington
Fresh off a wild comeback win in its return to Pac-12 Conference play, No. 11-ranked UCLA takes a nine-game winning
How Denver Broncos' Kareem Jackson Is Giving Back to His Community
Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson has experienced what a cancer diagnosis in the family can do. After his mom and sister both were diagnosed and recovered from cancer, he’s now giving back to the community through events and hospital visits.
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Peyton Manning Reveals If He Will Coach The Broncos
Peyton Manning has been discussed as a potential head coach of the Broncos. Peyton Manning is one of the best football players ever. The Colts and Broncos quarterback was able to win two Super Bowls during his time in the league. Additionally, he broke numerous records while proving himself to be an immense talent.
