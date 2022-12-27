The Real Madrid forward, Vinícius Júnior, has accused La Liga of “doing nothing” about racist abuse from the stands at matches. Vinícius posted a statement online after videos on social media showed fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at him in Real Madrid’s match at Valladolid on Friday. The Brazilian forward appeared to be subjected to abuse at the José Zorrilla Stadium after being substituted during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win.

