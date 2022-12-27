Safe Shoveling Tips

Timothy Vavra, MD

Chicago winters see an average snowfall of 30+ inches in a given season with other areas of the Midwest seeing even more snow.

As a result, many of us are outdoors during these cold winter mornings and/or evenings on one or more occasions clearing sidewalks, paths and driveways to create safe walkways for ourselves, our family members and our local community.

Health Benefits of Shoveling

Snow removal is strenuous work. Studies have shown that ten minutes of snow shoveling is equal to ten minutes on the treadmill. Physical exertion in the cold weather can lead to faster exhaustion and increased strain on your heart and blood pressure if you aren’t careful.

Make sure you are healthy enough for this level of exercise.

How to Prepare for Shoveling

Before you begin, make sure to wear enough layers to keep you dry and warm, while covering exposed skin. Covering your extremities will decrease your risk for hypothermia or frostbite and keeping your clothes dry is important because wet clothes can lead to an increased risk of illness.

It's also important to:

o Drink plenty of water

o Warm up before getting started by taking a short walk or stretching your muscles

o Avoid caffeine, alcohol or a big meal before working as they all lead to increrased

blood pressure and strain on your heart

o Consider using a more ergonomic shovel that puts less strain on your back

Shoveling Safety

Once you are shoveling, remember to always:

o Lift with your legs and not your back

o Try to push the the snow, rather than lift it

o Take frequent breaks

Common injuries from snow removal include lacerations, lower back pain, frostnip, hypothermia and cardiac events. If at any point you experience pain or numbness, seek medical care.

If you have a chronic condition or have increased risk for a heart attack or stroke, make sure to employ proper technique and take frequent breaks while shoveling snow. Don’t overdo it.

Know that if you have previously experienced a heart attack or stroke, it may be best to enlist help from a friend or neighbor rather than doing it yourself.

Take precautions when necessary.

If you notice any of the following symptoms, you should seek help immediately:

o Any numbness or tingling in any parts of your body

o Chills or fever

o Pain in your lower back

o Pain radiating down your left arm or up to your jaw

o Chest pain or pressure

o Light-headedness

o Heart palpitations

o Irregular heart rhythm

Snow shoveling can be a great way to fit in some moderate exercise. If you employ the right techniques and follow these helpful tips, you’ll be able to help keep not only yourself, but also your family and your community safe and healthy from the wintery conditions.