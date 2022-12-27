ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
Eric Tan Previews EPCOT Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts

Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the first, a tribute to EPCOT, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “With the EPCOT Festival of the Arts right around the corner, here’s a look at the 1st of 4 new prints debuting at the event. I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions. All of the Disney Parks have such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features it’s own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!). Anyhoo, Here’s my tribute to EPCOT!”
Disneyland Releases Statement About New Orleans Square Railroad Station Fire

Early morning on December 29, a small fire broke out near the New Orleans Square Railroad Station in Disneyland Park. Now, Disneyland has released a statement to the Orange County Register about the incident. “The small fire near the New Orleans Square train station caused minimal disruption and no injuries,”...
Opening Date Set for Adventureland Treehouse Featuring S.E.A. at Disneyland

An opening date has been revealed for Adventureland Treehouse, the new “Swiss Family Robinson”-inspired attraction replacing Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland. According to the Disneyland Resort calendar, the “refurbishment” of Tarzan’s Treehouse is scheduled through February 10, 2023. It is no longer listed on the calendar after that date, implying Adventureland Treehouse is scheduled to open on February 11.
Transparent Red Scrim Wrapped Around Top of CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

Construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT. The hall and plaza replace the festival center originally planned for the park. Last month, white columns were installed on the end of the hall, which has no walls yet, but the basic shape is...
Tents Installed and Preparations Underway for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Tents have been installed and preparations are underway for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, returning to EPCOT on January 13th. With a little more than two weeks to go until the opening day of EPCOT’s next festival season, a number of scrim-covered kiosks have appeared in preparation. These tented structures are in World Discovery, near Test Track and behind Creations Shop. Three sets of tan-colored booths each offer space for artists and exhibitors to showcase their original artwork and offer signings to guests.
New Limited Release Hercules and Snow White MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

Two new limited-release MagicBand+ designs are available at Walt Disney World. These are inspired by the characters of Hercules and Snow White. We found the bands in Pin Traders at EPCOT. Limited Release Hercules MagicBand+ – $54.99. The Hercules MagicBand+ is black with gold and white designs. The symbol...
Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure

Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Santa Goofy has replaced the regular Santa Claus at the Christmas meet-and-greet in The Odyssey at EPCOT, and he’s making mischief over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios too!. Goofy is dressed up like Santa and posing for photos in the wheelchair-accessible sleigh. The meet-and-greet won’t be open for much...
Massive New King Cobra Animatronic Arrives at Disneyland for Indiana Jones Adventure Refurbishment

For many months or even years, the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, once the park’s most technologically innovative attraction, has been maligned with broken effects throughout the entire attraction. Even iconic moments like the boulder rolling down towards guests at the ride’s climax rarely if ever work anymore. Which is why we’re pleased to see ahead of a planned refurbishment a new audio-animatronic for the King Cobra within the Temple of Mara arrive backstage at Disneyland!
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
Lights & Truss Towers Erected For Return of New Year’s Eve Dance Parties at EPCOT

A number of lights have been affixed to truss towers and placed throughout World Showcase ahead of EPCOT’s New Years Eve celebration this Sunday evening. “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” will bring DJs and dance parties to the U.K., Italy, Japan, and China Pavilions around EPCOT’s World Showcase. A first look at some of the entertainment support structures suggests this year’s celebration will continue the same fun seen last year, including some mesmerizing light shows.
Four New ‘Peter Pan’ Pins Soar into Walt Disney World

A new series of “Peter Pan” pins have flown into Walt Disney World, featuring different iconic moments from the classic film. We found them in the Fantasia shop at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. There are four new open edition pins. “Peter Pan” Pirates Pin – $12.99.
New 2023 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Lunar New Year Pins at Walt Disney World

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with 2023 pins featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, now available at Walt Disney World. The pins feature Oswald because 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar. We found them at Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom. Limited Edition 2023 Oswald...

