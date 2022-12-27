Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the first, a tribute to EPCOT, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “With the EPCOT Festival of the Arts right around the corner, here’s a look at the 1st of 4 new prints debuting at the event. I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions. All of the Disney Parks have such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features it’s own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!). Anyhoo, Here’s my tribute to EPCOT!”

4 HOURS AGO