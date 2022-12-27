Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Festival Marketplaces Revealed for 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
Disney has revealed the festival marketplaces that will serve special food and beverages during the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Here is the full list of festival marketplaces. Avocado Time – Indulge in flavorful medleys that make your mouth sing. Berry Patch – Hail the big...
WDW News Today
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WDW News Today
Eric Tan Previews EPCOT Poster for 2023 International Festival of the Arts
Artist Eric Tan will be appearing at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with four new prints. He shared the first, a tribute to EPCOT, on Instagram. Tan wrote, “With the EPCOT Festival of the Arts right around the corner, here’s a look at the 1st of 4 new prints debuting at the event. I chose to go a different route on the series rather than focusing on particular films, characters, or attractions. All of the Disney Parks have such a unique architectural aesthetic created by the geniuses at Imagineering. Each one features it’s own series of iconic landmarks that tell as much of a story as classic Disney films. From the shapes, to the colors, to the music – you truly feel as if you’re transported into a different world each time. I love just walking around each one and looking at everything that defines each Park (and stuffing my face while doing so!). Anyhoo, Here’s my tribute to EPCOT!”
WDW News Today
Canadian Band Raffy Returning to Walt Disney World for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
The Canadian quartet Raffy is returning to Walt Disney World for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023. Raffy will be performing on the Mill Stage at the Canada Pavilion from January 14 through February 20, 2023. Raffy first appeared at EPCOT back in 2017 for the EPCOT International...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Releases Statement About New Orleans Square Railroad Station Fire
Early morning on December 29, a small fire broke out near the New Orleans Square Railroad Station in Disneyland Park. Now, Disneyland has released a statement to the Orange County Register about the incident. “The small fire near the New Orleans Square train station caused minimal disruption and no injuries,”...
WDW News Today
Opening Date Set for Adventureland Treehouse Featuring S.E.A. at Disneyland
An opening date has been revealed for Adventureland Treehouse, the new “Swiss Family Robinson”-inspired attraction replacing Tarzan’s Treehouse in Disneyland. According to the Disneyland Resort calendar, the “refurbishment” of Tarzan’s Treehouse is scheduled through February 10, 2023. It is no longer listed on the calendar after that date, implying Adventureland Treehouse is scheduled to open on February 11.
WDW News Today
Transparent Red Scrim Wrapped Around Top of CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT
Construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT. The hall and plaza replace the festival center originally planned for the park. Last month, white columns were installed on the end of the hall, which has no walls yet, but the basic shape is...
WDW News Today
Tents Installed and Preparations Underway for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Tents have been installed and preparations are underway for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, returning to EPCOT on January 13th. With a little more than two weeks to go until the opening day of EPCOT’s next festival season, a number of scrim-covered kiosks have appeared in preparation. These tented structures are in World Discovery, near Test Track and behind Creations Shop. Three sets of tan-colored booths each offer space for artists and exhibitors to showcase their original artwork and offer signings to guests.
WDW News Today
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ To Include Disneyland Resort Performances, Sneak Peek at ‘World of Color – ONE’
For the first time, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC will include performances from the Disneyland Resort, including a sneak peek at “World of Color – ONE.” The new version of “World of Color” will debut in late January as part of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary.
WDW News Today
New Limited Release Hercules and Snow White MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
Two new limited-release MagicBand+ designs are available at Walt Disney World. These are inspired by the characters of Hercules and Snow White. We found the bands in Pin Traders at EPCOT. Limited Release Hercules MagicBand+ – $54.99. The Hercules MagicBand+ is black with gold and white designs. The symbol...
WDW News Today
Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure
Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
WDW News Today
Santa Goofy Takes Over for Santa Claus at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Santa Goofy has replaced the regular Santa Claus at the Christmas meet-and-greet in The Odyssey at EPCOT, and he’s making mischief over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios too!. Goofy is dressed up like Santa and posing for photos in the wheelchair-accessible sleigh. The meet-and-greet won’t be open for much...
WDW News Today
Massive New King Cobra Animatronic Arrives at Disneyland for Indiana Jones Adventure Refurbishment
For many months or even years, the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, once the park’s most technologically innovative attraction, has been maligned with broken effects throughout the entire attraction. Even iconic moments like the boulder rolling down towards guests at the ride’s climax rarely if ever work anymore. Which is why we’re pleased to see ahead of a planned refurbishment a new audio-animatronic for the King Cobra within the Temple of Mara arrive backstage at Disneyland!
WDW News Today
‘Asbestos The Rat’ Toy Exposed at Haunted Mansion, Disney Management Trying to Hide Name Inspired by Debris That Falls on Cast Members
This week, another Disney fansite shared a video of a Haunted Mansion Cast Member at Magic Kingdom showing off a plush rat named “Abby.” It turns out the plush isn’t just a cute mascot kept by Cast Members — it represents the Haunted Mansion’s crumbling condition.
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
WDW News Today
Lights & Truss Towers Erected For Return of New Year’s Eve Dance Parties at EPCOT
A number of lights have been affixed to truss towers and placed throughout World Showcase ahead of EPCOT’s New Years Eve celebration this Sunday evening. “Cheers to the New Year: A Sparkling Celebration” will bring DJs and dance parties to the U.K., Italy, Japan, and China Pavilions around EPCOT’s World Showcase. A first look at some of the entertainment support structures suggests this year’s celebration will continue the same fun seen last year, including some mesmerizing light shows.
WDW News Today
Four New ‘Peter Pan’ Pins Soar into Walt Disney World
A new series of “Peter Pan” pins have flown into Walt Disney World, featuring different iconic moments from the classic film. We found them in the Fantasia shop at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. There are four new open edition pins. “Peter Pan” Pirates Pin – $12.99.
WDW News Today
New 2023 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Lunar New Year Pins at Walt Disney World
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with 2023 pins featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, now available at Walt Disney World. The pins feature Oswald because 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit in the lunar calendar. We found them at Frontier Trading Post in Magic Kingdom. Limited Edition 2023 Oswald...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Disneyland, Reportedly Damages New Orleans Square Train Station
A fire broke out in New Orleans Square during the period when Disneyland was closed, between the night of December 28 and the early morning hours of December 29. The fire reportedly damaged the New Orleans Railroad Station. Specifically, the building on the far right nearest the water tower in the picture above.
Comments / 0