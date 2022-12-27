Read full article on original website
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points
Lillard closed with 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Golden State. Lillard got off to a modest start in this one by putting up five points in the first quarter, but he really started to heat up in the second period. He finished with 14 points on 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown in 11 second-quarter minutes. Lillard has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its first loss, 83-73
Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss of the season, 83-73, on Saturday.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets power-play tally
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Chychrun went 10 games without a goal, but he still had 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old's tally in the second period Thursday tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman continues to do all that's asked of him with four tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances this season. If he's still on the waiver wire, he should be scooped up in anticipation of him eventually being traded to a contender.
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
Bears vs. Lions: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 17 matchup
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft within reach, the Chicago Bears (3-12) will take on the Detroit Lions (7-8), who are playoff hopefuls in coach Dan Campbell’s second year. The Bears will have a chance to play spoiler, giving the Lions their second consecutive...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status
Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5, and this was the first time he joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Clears concussion protocol
Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints. Davis practiced fully the past two days and cleared the concussion protocol, so he won't miss any games after he suffered the injury last week. The rookie first-round pick has 16 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games this season.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
