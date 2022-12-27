ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

K9 Officer Finds Missing Man In Freezing Temperatures In Northern Westchester

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47B8SB_0jvs9gkd00

Tragedy was avoided when a K9 officer was able to track down an elderly man who went missing in Northern Westchester in freezing conditions.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, around 1:45 a.m., police in Peekskill received a call from a man who said his 75-year-old father with Parkinson’s Disease and possible early stages of dementia had wandered from his home at the Society Hill II complex.

The man also reported that his father had last been seen hours earlier and was only wearing slippers, jeans, and a sweatshirt, which left him vulnerable to the freezing temperatures that hovered around 5 degrees Fahrenheit that night, according to police.

After receiving the call, all available Peekskill officers then began searching the area where the man had last been seen, along with the help of K9 units from both state and county police.

After around 45 minutes of searching, Peekskill officer Jon Saintiche and his K9 partner Bones began searching near the dead end of Winchester Avenue, when Bones picked up a scent and began running toward the woods. After about 50 yards, Saintiche and Bones then found the man alive and conscious lying on top of a pile of leaves.

The man was then carried out and put in a police cruiser with blankets, hats, and heat, and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, family members said on Monday, Dec. 26.

